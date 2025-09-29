TMCnet News
New Cynet Survey Reveals MSPs Are Growing Fast, But Complexity and Tool Sprawl Are Slowing Them Down
According to newly released research from Cynet, managed service providers (MSPs) are facing growing operational strain as they race to meet demand for cybersecurity services. The report, "Managed Security Snapshot: 2025 Growth, Gaps & Game Plans," reveals that while cybersecurity services are fueling growth and deepening client relationships, most MSPs are hitting operational roadblocks, held back by fragmented tools, limited automation and lean security teams.
To uncover what's fueling and frustrating MSP growth, Cynet surveyed 200 cybersecurity leaders at U.S.-based MSPs. Respondents included a mix of executive and technical decision-makers, from CEOs and CISOs to Heads of Security and senior consultants, at firms ranging from 5 to 100 employees. The results provide a rare snapshot of how MSPs are evolving their cybersecurity offerings, the obstacles slowing them down and the strategies defining the industry's next chapter.
"Managed cybersecurity services are in record demand as cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistiation," said Cynet CEO Jason Magee. "The MSP Survey findings reinforce why scalable breach protection is mission-critical to maximizing growth in the channel. We look forward to translating these insights into action and collaborating with Cynet partners to deliver the benefits of operational efficiency, total visibility and automated protection."
Key Takeaways
Methodology
This survey involved 200 full-time employees, including key decision-makers such as Owners, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, COOs, vCISOs, Heads of Security, and Senior Security Consultants. All respondents were sourced from MSPs operating in the United States, with company sizes ranging from 5 to 100 employees.
Participants were selected based on their involvement in providing strategic cybersecurity services to their clients. All organizations surveyed were within the IT services sector.
The survey was administered in collaboration with Global Surveyz, an independent survey company, between February and March 2025.
About Cynet
Cynet's All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform unifies a full suite of security capabilities on a single, simple solution, backed by 24/7 SOC support. Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and to maximize margins for MSPs. For more information, visit www.cynet.com
