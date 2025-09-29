[July 23, 2025] New Relic Releases Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2025 Tweet

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, published its fourth annual Impact Report. The report outlines New Relic's progress in executing its responsible business strategy amid another year of strong growth and momentum. In FY25, New Relic made achievements in climate action, AI governance, and access for early-career technologists, including a partnership with GitHub Education and Platzi, providing millions of learners across Latin America with free access to 80+ software tools and training. "Positive impact and responsible business is at the core of how New Relic operates and develops its technology," said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. "In FY25, we took meaningful steps forward-gaining approval for our ambitious science-based climate targets, expanding access to our platform for millions of learners, and leading the way for ethical approaches to AI, to name just a few. It's rewarding to see the impact our teams are making, and our continued efforts reflect our belief that growth and integrity must go hand in hand." Key achievements in fiscal year 2025 include: Driving environmental sustainability Science-based climate targets approved: New Relic's near-term science-based targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. The company's emissions reduction goals are aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory-the most ambitious designation available from the initiative. These argets include reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions, including business travel.

Inspiring the next generation of technologists with New Relic for Students GitHub and Platzi partnership: In FY25, New Relic launched a new partnership with GitHub Education and Platzi to support learners across Latin America. The program provided millions of students with access to 80+ free software tools and services, along with training. Building responsible and secure AI systems

EU AI Act compliance program launched: This past year, New Relic launched a dedicated compliance program aligned with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act-the world's first comprehensive AI regulation. The program, which includes internal AI policies, implementation processes, and educational resources, is designed to promote responsible innovation.

In FY25, New Relic launched a new Global Impact Challenge, empowering Relics to direct donation funds to nonprofits of their choice while encouraging volunteer efforts. In the past year, more than half of employees volunteered for a total of 5,943 hours. New Relic also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), receiving the "Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" Equality 100 Award. This national recognition reflects New Relic's longstanding commitment to building an inclusive environment where every Relic feels supported, valued, and empowered to do their best work. To learn more about our Impact Report, please download the report. About New Relic The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-strengthened platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs. That's why businesses around the world-including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Domino's, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Topgolf, and William Hill-run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth. Visit: www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723300942/en/

