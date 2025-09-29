TMCnet News
|
New heat illness course from Traliant helps employers protect employees and stay compliant as temperatures - and regulations - rise
NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced the launch of its new Heat Illness Prevention training, a targeted, regulation-compliant course designed to protect employees working in high-heat conditions both indoors and outdoors.
Heat illness is a serious safety concern for employers, with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting 55 work-related fatalities and 5,770 DART (Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred) cases due to heat exposure in 2023. To better protect employees working in hot environments, heat illness prevention mandates are becoming increasingly common at the federal and state levels. In addition to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) actively developing a federal heat illness prevention standard, state-level regulations already in effect in California, Nevada and Oregon require annual training for employees exposed to high-heat conditions.
“As temperatures rise, so does the risk to workers — and employers have both a legal and ethical obligation to act,” said Bailey Whitsitt, Compliance Counsel at Traliant. “Training equips employees and supervisors to recognize early symptoms of heat-related illness and respond quickly — saving lives, reducing risk and creating a safer work environment.”
Created with oversight from legal and compliance experts, Traliant’s Heat Illness Prevention course provides employers with training that meets California, Nevada and Oregon state requirements, will also serving as a strong foundation for organizations across the US. The course covers what heat illness is, prevention strategies, emergency response, reporting protocols and supervisor responsibilities.
Vital for workers across manufacturing, construction, food services, utilities, landscaping and more, the training:
To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.
About Traliant
Contact