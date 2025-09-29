[July 22, 2025] New Accuracy Benchmark Set with Launch of Eagle Eye Precision Person & Vehicle Detection Tweet

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today introduced Eagle Eye Precision Person & Vehicle Detection. This AI-powered feature runs entirely in the cloud, and works on any connected camera, setting a new benchmark for highly accurate detection and alerting when intruders are present. Businesses can instantly deploy Eagle Eye Precision Person & Vehicle Detection on any camera connected to the global Eagle Eye platform with the push of a button-no new hardware or setup is required. "This advanced, AI-powered feature reduces crime by detecting people and vehicles with precision and immediately alerting the business owner, security team, or monitoring center when intruders are detected," said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. "Eagle Eye Precision Person & Vehicle Detection turns existing security cameras into an intrusion detection system-helping businesses respond faster, prevent incidents, and operate more efficiently, all without costly upgrades." A feature in the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), Eagle Eye Precision Person & Vehicle Detection uses AI and multiple images to detect moving people and vehicles with very high accuracy. Used primarily for remote or on-premise monitoring, its deep learning algorithms discern people and vehicles from other objects or activity (such as tree branches moving in the wind, sadows, or lights from vehicle movements) even in poor weather conditions and at long distances, significantly reducing expensive and time-consuming false positive alarms.



Ideal for enterprise businesses, apartment complexes, warehouses, car dealerships, schools, and municipalities, Precision Person & Vehicle Detection easily scales across multiple locations. Eagle Eye customers such as Centurion Fire and Security, a security integration company based in Huddersfield, England, praise the long-range accuracy and reliability of the new feature.

"Eagle Eye's new Precision People & Vehicle Detection feature, which sends real-time alerts when people or vehicles are detected, is a game changer for us and our customers. Unlike many AI-based false alarm filtering systems, Eagle Eye's analytics have proven exceptionally sensitive and reliable-even detecting a person through a Heras fence 40 meters [130 feet] away. Crucially, it doesn't trigger on parked vehicles, which is a major problem with other providers. This level of accuracy is exactly what we need to support our users and our monitoring station effectively," said Nathan Smith, Director, Centurion Fire and Security Ltd. Additional benefits include: Improved Security - Empowers security professionals to focus on real threats by detecting only people and vehicles, enhancing intrusion detection and crime prevention

- Empowers security professionals to focus on real threats by detecting only people and vehicles, enhancing intrusion detection and crime prevention Camera Compatibility - Works with existing cameras and Eagle Eye Cloud VMS infrastructure, requiring no additional hardware, specialty AI cameras or complicated setup

- Works with existing cameras and Eagle Eye Cloud VMS infrastructure, requiring no additional hardware, specialty AI cameras or complicated setup Faster Response Time - Actionable, accurate alerts enable quicker decision-making and response to potential threats

- Actionable, accurate alerts enable quicker decision-making and response to potential threats Cost Savings - Fewer false positive alarms reduce the workload on security personnel, lowering monitoring costs and improving efficiency

Fewer false positive alarms reduce the workload on security personnel, lowering monitoring costs and improving efficiency Customer Satisfaction - Advanced AI-driven security increases customer satisfaction and engenders customer loyalty for resellers and professional monitoring centers

- Advanced AI-driven security increases customer satisfaction and engenders customer loyalty for resellers and professional monitoring centers Customizable Alerts - Users can set detection zones, schedules, and preferences for better control

- Users can set detection zones, schedules, and preferences for better control Automate additional security processes - Ability to trigger alarm monitoring applications such as Immix and Sentinel via webhook integration

- Ability to trigger alarm monitoring applications such as Immix and Sentinel via webhook integration Integration with professional monitoring services - Seamlessly and instantly alert third-party monitoring provider "We were pleased to collaborate with Eagle Eye Networks in the development of Precision Person & Vehicle Detection," said Steven Ballard, Managing Member, iNet Security and Surveillance. "Resellers can offer their business customers 24/7 AI-powered intrusion detection using the cameras they already have. It's cloud-based, so there's no need for extra hardware or complicated configurations. Eagle Eye's Precision Person & Vehicle Detection delivers proactive protection that helps stop crime, not just record it." ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers' security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722190418/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]