New Alto Study Highlights IRA Utilization Gaps in Alternative Investing

Alto, the self-directed IRA platform for private markets and alternative assets, today released its proprietary research report titled 'Tomorrow's Retirement Is Here: Why Alternatives Are No Longer Optional,' which uncovers key retirement savings trends in America. "The investing playbook no longer fits the way we are planning for retirement," said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. "As an industry, we have a responsibility to evolve to empower investors with greater choice, more flexibility, and the tools to take control of their financial futures. This study highlights how knowledge gaps are still holding people back, and we hope it serves as a call to action to reimagine what retirement can look like - modern, inclusive, and built around the investor." The report surveyed 1,000 investors across generations. Key findings include: As confidence in the stock market wanes, many investors turn to alts: Only 12% of investors are very confident the stock market will support retirement.

Investors need avenues to accelerate savings: Despite being closest to retirement age after Boomers, Gen X reports a median retirement savings of only $82,000.

Alts will see increased allocations from existing investors: Two-thirds of surveyed investors report allocating some funds to private markets and alternative assets, and a significant portion (82%) plan to increase their allocaions in the next six months.

Education and access are key: Seasoned investors plan to ramp up alt allocations while 83% of those not invested may lack key guidance, citing a need for more information. Nearly half (47%) of investors don't know what options exist, revealing the need for more targeted resources.

Few Americans take advantage of diversified savings options: While Boomers invest through IRAs, more than 60% of Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z report not taking advantage of IRAs for retirement savings. By solely relying on a 401(k), Americans miss opportunities to diversify their retirement savings.

Low engagement with advisors could lead to under-diversified portfolios: 76% of Millennials and 70% of Gen X don't work with a financial advisor; compared to 43% of Boomers who do. While 28% of Gen Z do report working with a financial advisor, a higher percentage (34%) report getting their financial advice from TikTok.



Alto's self-directed IRA platform empowers individuals to diversify beyond public markets with access to private equity, venture capital, crypto, real estate, and more. Alto's platform enables investors to utilize their retirement assets to invest in tax-advantaged investment options, breaking down barriers that traditionally limit access to alternative investment opportunities.

Alto, the self-directed IRA platform for private markets and alternative assets, today released its proprietary research report titled 'Tomorrow's Retirement Is Here: Why Alternatives Are No Longer Optional,' which uncovers key retirement savings trends in America. "The investing playbook no longer fits the way we are planning for retirement," said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. "As an industry, we have a responsibility to evolve to empower investors with greater choice, more flexibility, and the tools to take control of their financial futures. This study highlights how knowledge gaps are still holding people back, and we hope it serves as a call to action to reimagine what retirement can look like - modern, inclusive, and built around the investor." The report surveyed 1,000 investors across generations. Key findings include: As confidence in the stock market wanes, many investors turn to alts: Only 12% of investors are very confident the stock market will support retirement. For a full breakdown of findings across generations, download the full report on Alto's website. About Alto Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 30,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto offers simplified SDIRA access to investments that are less correlated and have potential for higher returns. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

