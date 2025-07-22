[July 22, 2025] New Skimmer Detection Combo Kit Empowers Law Enforcement to Combat EBT Fraud Epidemic Tweet

METUCHEN, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cybercriminals escalate their attacks on vulnerable EBT card users across the United States, local state and federal law enforcement agencies are fighting back with advanced detection tools from Berkeley Varitronics Systems (BVS). The company's new EBT Skimmer Detection Combo Kit is playing a vital role in preventing millions of dollars in fraud targeting SNAP recipients. In 2025 alone, the U.S. Secret Service has launched five multi-state operations to combat widespread EBT skimming fraud, uncovering and removing dozens of criminal devices from businesses, gas stations, and ATMs with an estimated $200 million in fraud having been prevented so far. With outdated magnetic stripe EBT cards still in use across 45 states, law enforcement faces a persistent threat from cyber criminals using skimming devices designed to steal both card data and PINs. A Growing Threat to Vulnerable Americans EBT fraud has surged in recent years due to the continued reliance on magnetic stripe cards—technology that dates back to the 1960s. These cards store unencrypted Track 2 data, making them easy targets for cybercriminals who can steal funds and drain SNAP accounts using cloned cards. Fraudsters deploy several types of skimmers: POS Overlay Skimmers that fit over card readers and intercept both swipe data and PIN entries.

that fit over card readers and intercept both swipe data and PIN entries. ATM Deep Insert Skimmers hidden within card slots that silently capture magnetic data, often paired with covert cameras.

hidden within card slots that silently capture magnetic data, often paired with covert cameras. EMV Chip Shimmers that exploit chip-based terminals, enabling attackers to harvest data and create duplicate cards. "Every skimmer recovered is about a million dollars of fraud that we prevent," said Mark Switzer, Special Agent in Charge, Memphis Field Office. According to news sources, the July 8–9 Memphis sweep alone checked nearly 2,200 point-of-sale terminals, 857 gas pumps, and 234 ATMs—removing four skimmers before more damage could be done.



The BVS EBT Combo Kit: A Tactical Response To support these front-line efforts, Berkeley Varitronics Systems developed a rugged, purpose-built EBT Skimmer Detection Combo Kit specifically for law enforcement agents. The kit includes:

Skim Scan – a deep insert skimmer detector that quickly checks for hidden internal devices at ATMs and gas pumps.

– a deep insert skimmer detector that quickly checks for hidden internal devices at ATMs and gas pumps. Skim Swipe – a handheld swiper designed to detect skimmers on POS terminals found in SNAP-authorized retailers.

– a handheld swiper designed to detect skimmers on POS terminals found in SNAP-authorized retailers. Rugged Transport Case – protects and organizes both detectors in a field-ready setup.

– protects and organizes both detectors in a field-ready setup. Protective Pouches & Holsters – for convenient access during high-volume inspections. Used by local and state law enforcement and Secret Service agents during recent national operations, the BVS tools offer reliable and rapid skimmer detection without dismantling equipment—helping officers prevent fraud in real time. Urgent Need for Modernization While states like California, Maryland, New Jersey, Alabama, and Oklahoma have started issuing chip-enabled EBT cards, most of the country still uses magstripe-only cards. The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service has urged states to adopt chip and tap technology, which encrypts card data and thwarts traditional skimmers. But progress remains slow, leaving millions of EBT recipients at risk. "Until nationwide modernization is complete, skimmer detection remains law enforcement's best line of defense," says Scott Schober, BVS President and CEO. The BVS EBT Combo Kit equips agencies with the tactical tools they need to respond quickly and effectively to threats targeting our most vulnerable citizens. Visit https://www.bvsystems.com/product/skim-scan-skim-swipe-ebt-fraud-combo/ for more information. Contact:

Berkeley Varitronics Systems

+1 732-548-3737

[email protected]

www.bvsystems.com Protecting America's EBT System—One Swipe at a Time View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-skimmer-detection-combo-kit-empowers-law-enforcement-to-combat-ebt-fraud-epidemic-302508781.html SOURCE Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]