[July 22, 2025] New Report from Abnormal AI Shows Universal Alignment on AI as the Future of the SOC

Abnormal AI, the leader in AI-native human behavior security, today released a new research report, Human-Centered AI: Redefining the Modern SOC, revealing a rare consensus among cybersecurity leaders and frontline analysts: AI is no longer optional-it's becoming the foundation of the modern security operations center (SOC). Based on a survey of nearly 500 security leaders and SOC analysts across the United States and United Kingdom, the report uncovers widespread alignment on both the urgency and optimism surrounding AI adoption. Rather than fearing disruption, most see AI as a critical partner in scaling defenses while keeping people empowered and engaged. Several key findings underscore this shift: 96% of leaders say they have no plans to reduce headcount as AI adoption accelerates. Instead, they are reallocating talent to higher-value work such as threat hunting, proactive security initiatives, and analyst mentorship.

75% of analysts report that AI tools are already improving their job satisfaction by reducing alert fatigue and automating repetitive triage.

63% of analysts say AI is improving the accuracy of investigations, rising to 69% among daily AI users. Over the next 3-5 years, both leaders and analysts expect autonomous SOC operations to become the norm, as AI matures from supportive automation to intelligent collaboration.



While cost savings and operational efficiencies have long been the primary drivers behind AI adoption, the study reveals that AI's benefits extend far beyond these traditional objectives. As AI takes over time-consuming, repetitive tasks, security teams are increasingly able to redirect their focus toward proactive defense, deeper investigations, and more strategic initiatives. Analysts themselves are among the most optimistic: those using AI daily report higher job satisfaction and greater confidence in their SOC's overall effectiveness.

"This is the first time we've seen such universal alignment between CISOs and frontline analysts about where AI fits," continued Leach. "The consensus is clear: human-centered AI isn't just inevitable-it's foundational to the future of security. Getting there requires redefining the roles of human analysts alongside AI and shifting resources toward proactive, risk-based operations. Those that succeed will be the ones who embrace AI not just as a tool, but as a strategic partner in both technology and talent evolution." Download the full report to explore the complete findings. About Abnormal AI Abnormal AI is the leading AI-native human behavior security platform, leveraging machine learning to stop sophisticated inbound attacks and detect compromised accounts across email and connected applications. The anomaly detection engine leverages identity and context to understand human behavior and analyze the risk of every cloud email event-detecting and stopping sophisticated, socially-engineered attacks that target the human vulnerability. You can deploy Abnormal in minutes with an API integration for Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace and experience the full value of the platform instantly. Additional protection is available for Slack, Workday, ServiceNow, Zoom, and multiple other cloud applications. Abnormal is currently trusted by more than 3,200 organizations, including over 20% of the Fortune 500, as it continues to redefine how cybersecurity works in the age of AI. Learn more at abnormal.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722214518/en/

