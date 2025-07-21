[July 21, 2025] NEW CONGRESSIONAL CAUCUS FOCUSED ON SPACE EXPLORATION CHARTERED WITH SUPPORT FROM SPACE FOR HUMANITY Tweet

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As human access to space continues to surge, a new bipartisan Congressional Caucus dedicated to U.S. leadership in space exploration has officially been established. The Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus (AHSCC) was formed through the leadership and vision of its four bipartisan co-chairs: Don Bacon (R-NE), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), George Whitesides (D-CA), and Gabe Evans (R-CO). "From Apollo missions to today's Artemis program which will take us back to the Moon and beyond, America's pioneering spirit has defined our leadership in space exploration, and the establishment of the Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus will ensure we maintain this legacy while securing our nation's interests in, from, and to space. Our bipartisan caucus will work to ensure America remains at the forefront of humanity's greatest adventure. I thank my fellow co-chairs Representatives Ivey, Whitesides, and Evans for their partnership in this important endeavor." ~Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) "Exploring space is one of humanity's greatest frontiers and it's not just about rockets and rovers. It's about jobs, innovation, and inspiring the next generation. As the proud Representative of NASA Goddard and Maryland's thriving space workforce, I'm honored to co-chair the bipartisan Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus. Together, we'll ensure that America leads with purpose, equity, and bold vision in the next chapter of space exploration." ~Rep. Glenn Ivey (MD-04) "As the former NASA Chief of Staff and CEO of Virgin Galactic, I saw firsthand how space and humanity interact through job creation, economic impact, technological innovation, and of course, our understanding of the universe. I remain committed to supporting the crucial conection between human spaceflight and science as we plan NASA's future. I look forward to helping lead this bipartisan caucus and forging a productive and targeted approach to ensure our country remains on the forefront of space exploration." ~Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27)



"I am thrilled to join Representatives Don Bacon, Glenn Ivey, and George Whiteside as a founding co-chair of The Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus. I look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion to promote human space exploration, while supporting the growth of Colorado's Eighth District's emerging commercial space industry and economy. It's critical that we continue to explore, innovate, and expand humanity's understanding of space and its role in shaping our future." ~Rep. Gabe Evans (CO-08) With support from Space for Humanity, the new caucus "is dedicated to improving U.S. leadership in space exploration while ensuring that policies align with national priorities, technological innovation, economic growth, and global collaboration," as stated in its charter.

"Space exploration is at a critical juncture right now. That's why the formation of the Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus could not have come at a more important time," said Antonio Peronace, Executive Director of Space for Humanity. "The scientific and technological underpinnings necessary to continue to advance humanity's journey into space, as well as our understanding of the universe, are at a tipping point. Maintaining leadership, vision, and innovation is of utmost importance — that's what we hope this caucus can continue to spur on." Congressional caucuses are valuable tools that allow Members of Congress to gather, examine, discuss, and act on the most important issues of our time. Remarkably, until now, there was no Congressional caucus dedicated solely to advancing humanity's exploration of space. The AHSCC will serve as a bipartisan forum, demonstrating how space can unite people across ideological divides around a shared vision for the future. "Our species is at an inflection point and this is an opportunity to reaffirm humanity's innate longing to innovate, explore, and understand. When we push the boundaries of the unknown, we discover new things about the cosmos, invent new technology that benefits our everyday lives, and we inevitably learn new things about ourselves in the process," continued Peronace. Carl Sagan said it best: "Every time humanity stretches itself and turns a new corner, it receives a jolt of productive vitality that can carry it for centuries." To learn more about AHSCC and read its charter, please visit: https://spaceforhumanity.org/ahscc About Space for Humanity:

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to space for all the world's citizens and cultivating a global network of leaders equipped with the perspective to create a more interconnected world and inspire a better, brighter future for all. To learn more about Space for Humanity's work, please visit: https://spaceforhumanity.org .

