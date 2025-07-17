TMCnet News
|
New PolicyMap and Moody's Analytics Report Reveals Neighborhood Level U.S. Housing Shortage Analysis
New data shows a national two?million-unit shortage, exposing hidden deficits in middle-income neighborhoods despite surpluses in wealthier areas
PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyMap, a leading geospatial data platform, in partnership with Moody's Analytics, Reinvestment Fund, and Urban Institute, today released the first national analysis of America's housing shortage at the neighborhood level, using census tract data from nearly 350 U.S. cities with populations over 100,000. The study, Bringing the Housing Shortage Into Sharper Focus, surpasses broad national and metro-level estimates to analyze the supply of and demand for housing at the local level.
Specifically, the report identifies a shortfall of about two millionhomes, and more importantly, it reveals how that shortage varies across neighborhoods. By examining thousands of census tracts, the research shows where supply gaps of homes for owners and renters are most severe and how those local shortages relate to neighborhood income.
"It's so important to be able to understand this data with this level of granularity," said Maggie McCullough, CEO and founder of PolicyMap. "We can now see not just how many homes are missing, but where they're needed, whether they should be rental or owner-occupied, and which income groups are most affected. By partnering with Moody's Analytics, we combined their estimation model with our granular spatial data to give policymakers a more actionable roadmap."
A Ground-Level Look at Housing Supply
Key takeaways from the report include:
"This analysis shows that housing supply is not a one-size-fits-all issue," said Cristian deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "You can't solve affordability by adding units in the wrong places. Looking at the census tract level reveals how local mismatches between supply and demand are distorting the broader housing market. Partnering with PolicyMap and Reinvestment Fund allowed us to build a repeatable, data-informed framework that policymakers can use to target solutions more effectively."
More Than a One-Time Snapshot
"This wasn't designed to be a report that sits on a shelf," said McCullough. "Because the analysis is built on ACS data, we can refresh it each year. And since the census tract-level maps are available on PolicyMap, communities can immediately view their local conditions and use that insight to take action."
By surfacing detailed neighborhood-level imbalances, the study makes clear why broad national policies often miss the mark.
"The utility of this analysis is that traditional shortage estimates aggregated across a city, state or region mask sub-markets of housing shortage and oversupply. But families are not indifferent to price, tenure, and neighborhood, and these data help policymakers and investors better understand and meet the needs," said Ira Goldstein, senior advisor of policy solutions at Reinvestment Fund.
PolicyMap has published the full census tract-level housing need estimates on its public platform at https://www.policymap.com/data/moodys-housing-shortfall, allowing anyone to explore the maps and access visuals from the study.
Existing PolicyMap subscribers will receive access to the data automatically. Organizations and agencies that wish to access PolicyMap or license the dataset may inquire directly through the platform.
About PolicyMap
About Moody's Analytics
About Reinvestment Fund
About Urban Institute
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-policymap-and-moodys-analytics-report-reveals-neighborhood-level-us-housing-shortage-analysis-302508176.html
SOURCE PolicyMap