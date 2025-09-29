[July 17, 2025] New Protiviti-Oxford Survey on Customer Experience Reveals an 'Opportunity Gap' Between Executive Optimism in the Role of AI and Actual Optimization Tweet

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of global executives (57%) are confident that AI will enhance customer experience, yet only 17% believe their organization is currently optimizing CX as effectively as they could be, as revealed by the latest survey in the VISION by Protiviti series, the "Protiviti-Oxford Global Executive Outlook on the Customer Experience (CX)." The 'Opportunity Gap' Hindering CX Optimization and Efficiency

Although only 17% of executives say they're optimizing CX effectively, 47% view overall customer experience as extremely important to their business. With a 30-percentage-point gap between executive optimism and actual CX optimization, business leaders have a clear opportunity to reevaluate where current strategies are lacking and identify areas for meaningful improvement. This 'opportunity gap' in question becomes even more pronounced across jurisdictions globally: Asia-Pacific : 57% say CX is extremely important for business success, but only 14% say their company is very effective at optimizing performance.

: 57% say CX is extremely important for business success, but only 14% say their company is very effective at optimizing performance. Europe : 45% of business leaders think CX is extremely important for their business, but only 10% say they are extremely effective at optimizing CX performance.

: 45% of business leaders think CX is extremely important for their business, but only 10% say they are extremely effective at optimizing CX performance. North America : 38% of executives consider CX less important for business success, but only 25% believe they're optimizing performance effectively "What's striking is how consistently this CX optimization gap shows up across regions, with the size of the gap indicating this is a global challenge for a variety of organizations," said Jennifer Friese, global leader, Protiviti Digital. "However, this challenge presents opportunity. Customer expectations are rising fast, and companies that can close this opportunity gap will be best positioned to lead in the next wave of CX innovation." Customer Data Remains Core to CX Amid Emerging Technologies

AI is seen as a key driver behind CX strategy, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they're optimistic about AI's benefits and reporting confidence that AI will be extremely impactful (33%) or impactful (40%). However, when asked to rank the impact of several emerging technologies, respondents identified data management tools as having the greatest impact -- surpassing AI and machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality, and blockchain. Notably: 71% say their organization is effective at maintaining customer trust in data practices.

65% say their company is transparent about how customer data is collected and used.

70% feel prepared to navigate future data privacy regulations. "Although AI is shaping the future of customer experience, global leaders recognize that efficient data management is the foundation to successful CX innovation," said Joe Kornik, senior director and Editor-in-Chief of VISION by Protiviti. "They understand the need to manage data securely and transparently to build long-term trust that creates strong, strategic CX value." Business Leaders Signal Steady Growth in CX Spending

Currently, two-thirds of business leaders say they are confident or extremely confident in their organization's resources for effective CX management. Over the last two to three years, 69% have increased investments in marketing resources, and 73% have boosted investments in tools and technologies to enhance CX. This signals that while the majority are moving forward, a notable minority still hesitate to commit fully. Looking ahead two to three years, respondents were optimistic. More than three-quarters (76%) expect increases in CX spending, with 53% saying the increases will be less than 10%, while 23% expect increases in excess of 11%. Executive Perceptions on Current CX Strengths and Weaknesses

When asked to identify current successes and pain points in CX strategy, respondents ranked the following as their top options in each category:







Top strengths Top weaknesses 1. Brand promise 1. Omni-Channel Experience 2. Personalization 2. Digital Touchpoints



These insights reveal a key contradiction: personalization can only be achieved with effective digital touchpoints, but execution across channels is extremely difficult. As a result, these weaknesses will ultimately undermine the CX journey. These perceptions of CX add depth to the 'opportunity gap' facing business leaders. While 64% believe in their company's ability to gain actionable insights from CX data, they often fall short in execution, particularly when it comes to leveraging technology effectively. "This disconnect reveals a critical truth: confidence in CX strategy has yet to yield consistent, coordinated customer experiences," said Friese. "Closing this gap is critical and to do so, organizations must shift from intention to execution and commit to sustained investment in their overall CX capabilities." Methodology

Protiviti and the University of Oxford conducted a global survey of more than 250 board members, C-suite executives and other business leaders in 20 countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific representing more than 25 industries about the future of the customer experience. Survey data was collected from March to May 2025. The report is published by VISION by Protiviti. The full report is available for download as part of the executive summary. About Protiviti?

