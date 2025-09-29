TMCnet News
New Protiviti-Oxford Survey on Customer Experience Reveals an 'Opportunity Gap' Between Executive Optimism in the Role of AI and Actual Optimization
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of global executives (57%) are confident that AI will enhance customer experience, yet only 17% believe their organization is currently optimizing CX as effectively as they could be, as revealed by the latest survey in the VISION by Protiviti series, the "Protiviti-Oxford Global Executive Outlook on the Customer Experience (CX)."
The 'Opportunity Gap' Hindering CX Optimization and Efficiency
This 'opportunity gap' in question becomes even more pronounced across jurisdictions globally:
"What's striking is how consistently this CX optimization gap shows up across regions, with the size of the gap indicating this is a global challenge for a variety of organizations," said Jennifer Friese, global leader, Protiviti Digital. "However, this challenge presents opportunity. Customer expectations are rising fast, and companies that can close this opportunity gap will be best positioned to lead in the next wave of CX innovation."
Customer Data Remains Core to CX Amid Emerging Technologies
Notably:
"Although AI is shaping the future of customer experience, global leaders recognize that efficient data management is the foundation to successful CX innovation," said Joe Kornik, senior director and Editor-in-Chief of VISION by Protiviti. "They understand the need to manage data securely and transparently to build long-term trust that creates strong, strategic CX value."
Business Leaders Signal Steady Growth in CX Spending
Looking ahead two to three years, respondents were optimistic. More than three-quarters (76%) expect increases in CX spending, with 53% saying the increases will be less than 10%, while 23% expect increases in excess of 11%.
Executive Perceptions on Current CX Strengths and Weaknesses
These insights reveal a key contradiction: personalization can only be achieved with effective digital touchpoints, but execution across channels is extremely difficult. As a result, these weaknesses will ultimately undermine the CX journey.
These perceptions of CX add depth to the 'opportunity gap' facing business leaders. While 64% believe in their company's ability to gain actionable insights from CX data, they often fall short in execution, particularly when it comes to leveraging technology effectively.
"This disconnect reveals a critical truth: confidence in CX strategy has yet to yield consistent, coordinated customer experiences," said Friese. "Closing this gap is critical and to do so, organizations must shift from intention to execution and commit to sustained investment in their overall CX capabilities."
