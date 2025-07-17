[July 17, 2025]

New AI Software Makes Energy More Affordable for Businesses

Canadian software enables smarter procurement, better budget tracking, and insightful cost reductions.

ANCASTER, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Help has arrived for businesses facing high energy costs, capacity constraints and growing reporting requirements with the launch of a new AI-powered software platform from 360 Energy Inc.

360 Energy has announced that Envirally 2.0 is a tool for business managers to reduce energy costs and meet carbon emissions reporting requirements.

"Envirally automatically flags utility issues, sends alerts, and delivers customized reports from individual sites to enterprise-wide," said David Arkell, CEO of 360 Energy. "Envirally enables easy access to data that has historically been difficult for companies to acquire. It is a game-changer for companies who spend over $300,000 annually for their collective energy, water, and carbon reporting costs", Arkell added.

Utility bills contain a wealth of data, but without a standardized format, they are dificult to decipher – until now.







"It's no wonder business leaders don't consider energy to be in their control. Utility bills are difficult to comprehend, and it takes effort to extract essential data. Envirally changes that. It makes cost-effective energy management accessible and reduces energy bills by up to 25%." Arkell added.

Many businesses are scrambling to comply with financial regulators asking for audit-ready carbon emissions reports. Envirally's accurate, granular usage and consumption data make reporting simple and audit-ready.

"With rising energy costs and capacity constraints occurring daily, managing energy can't be an afterthought. Energy and carbon must be integrated into every business decision," added Arkell. "Envirally 2.0 gives organizations the knowledge and control they need to manage risk, boost performance, and stay competitive."

Envirally empowers companies to automate utility data collection – bringing hidden savings, reduced risk, and precision to an area long plagued by inefficiency and manual work.

Developed in partnership with Mohawk College's MEDIC team, Envirally 2.0 processes over 90 data points from utility bills using advanced AI and intelligent document processing, delivering accuracy, scalability, and ease of use.

To learn more about Envirally 2.0, visit envirally.io; or call +1 (905) 304-6001.

About Envirally

Envirally is an AI-driven platform from 360 Energy Inc. that transforms how organizations manage energy and carbon data. Built on three decades of energy management expertise, Envirally provides real-time insights, audit-ready reporting, and cost-saving strategies to help organizations achieve their sustainability and financial goals.

SOURCE 360 Energy Inc.