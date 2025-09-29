[July 16, 2025] New ezCater Report Reveals the Future of Work is Fueled by Friendship and Smart Perks Tweet

ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced the findings from its first-ever Future of Workplace Experience Report, revealing critical opportunities to drive employee engagement. The report found that, while 80% of employees agree that having friends at work makes them more engaged, only 43% of remote employees have a close work friend. Plus, 8 in 10 remote and hybrid workers say they would go into the office more frequently if a perk was offered, with food and flexible work hours topping the list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716646012/en/



ezCater releases its first-ever Future of Workplace Experience Report, uncovering key trends in employee well-being, the evolving role of the physical office, and generational differences in social needs.

"Companies are telling employees to come back, but they're missing the 'why.' Our data clearly shows that today's office is an opportunity for connection, not just independent work," said Robert Kaskel, VP of People, ezCater. "The younger generation of workers crave better perks and friendship. Employees with friends at work are considerably more engaged, so it's in companies' best interest to create an environment that fosters socialization." ezCater surveyed 1,000 full-time US employees, uncovering key trends in employee well-being, the evolving role of the physical office, and generational differences in social needs. Additional findings from the ezCater report include: Companies are requiring a Return to Office (RTO), but not incentivizing it: 76% of office workers are now required on-site, yet 44% of those that recently transitioned to on-site work received no perks from their companies to encourage attendance. Employees want more well-being perks and food is #1: 55% of workers wish their company offered more well-being initiatives, with food topping the list (44%). For Gen Z, the impact of food is even greater, with 86% agreeing that a daily or weekly employer-provided meal would improve their overall workplace experience. Despite this, only 19% of companies currently offer food-related perks. Remote work is lonely: Remote work decreases the ability to form key relationships and can lead to an engagement deficit. Only 43% of remote employees report having close friends at work, a stark difference to the 69% of on-site and hybrid workers who do. In contrast, 80% agree that work friends make them more engaged and collaborative. Gen Z is seeking community and expects their employers to help build it: Gen Z is the loneliest generation at work (38%), and over half (56%) expect their company to provide opportunities for socializing. In fact, 85% of Gen Z workers say having friends at work makes them feel more engaged. Employees now see the office as a vital hub for connection: Most workers (60%) believe the primary purposes of the contemporary office are collaboration and connection. Reflecting this shift, the top workplace requests for hybrid and on-site workers are informal, social spaces like outdoor areas (48%) and breakrooms/eating areas (36%). "The narrative shouldn't be about forcing people back to their desks, but about building a destination where they want to be," added Kaskel. "For example, offering a food program does more than just ensure folks eat. It encourages collaboration, strengthens team bonds, and shows employees they are valued. For companies struggling with engagement, it's the most direct path to building a vibrant workplace experience." The full findings from ezCater's Future of Workplace Experience Report are here. To learn more about how to cultivate more engaging work environments with a food program, visit www.ezcater.com. Methodology

These are the results of an online survey conducted in March 2025 among 1,000 full-time US employees who work in an office setting or fully remotely, to gain a deeper understanding of their sentiments regarding various aspects of their working environment. About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716646012/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]