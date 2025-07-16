[July 16, 2025] New Book by Rajeev Kapur Helps Readers Master AI Prompting Tweet

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author and AI thought leader Rajeev Kapur is proud to announce the release of his latest book, Prompting Made Simple: How to Use ChatGPT and Unlock the Power of AI, published by Rinity Media, which will be available starting today, July 16, 2025. This eagerly awaited follow-up to his bestseller AI Made Simple: Second Edition furthers Kapur's mission to make artificial intelligence clear, practical, and accessible for everyone, with no tech background needed. Building on the success of his previous work, Prompting Made Simple shifts the spotlight to one of the most powerful tools of our time: generative AI. As the world rapidly integrates tools like ChatGPT into everyday life, Kapur provides a practical, jargon-free guide to communicating effectively with AI to unlock productivity, creativity, and clarity in business and personal applications. "This book isn't about theory, it's about results," says Rajeev Kapur, CEO o 1105 Media and AI expert. "If you can send a text message, you can start prompting. And once you do, you'll realize AI isn't just for coders; it's for creatives, entrepreneurs, students, and leaders who want to do more with less effort."



In Prompting Made Simple, Kapur outlines how to craft effective prompts that yield accurate and valuable results, highlighting real-world examples across industries from marketing and HR to education and healthcare. Readers will also gain insight into AI's current limitations, ethical implications, and the future of work. Prompting Made Simple is available now in print and digital formats via Amazon and major booksellers. For more information, visit Rajeev.ai or connect with Rajeev on LinkedIn or Instagram .

About Rajeev Kapur

Rajeev Kapur is a three-time CEO, keynote speaker, and bestselling author with deep expertise in AI, leadership, and digital transformation. Currently CEO of 1105 Media, he has led startups, midsize firms, and global powerhouses like Dell, where he managed P&Ls up to $1.6 billion. Rajeev holds a Global MBA from USC and Jiaotong University and dual AI certifications from MIT. He is the author of Chase Greatness and AI Made Simple and a 2024 finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-by-rajeev-kapur-helps-readers-master-ai-prompting-302506349.html SOURCE Rajeev Kapur

