[July 16, 2025] New Eagle™ Introduces CODESYS® Support on Production ECUs, Expanding Software Flexibility for Off-Highway and Industrial Markets

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle™, a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, today announced software support for CODESYS® across its rugged electronic control units (ECUs), beginning with the John Deere M-series Controllers. The release marks a strategic expansion of New Eagle's embedded ecosystem, bringing greater programming flexibility to OEMs and developers in off-highway, utility, and industrial vehicle markets. By enabling support for the industry-standard CODESYS platform, New Eagle gives engineering teams more ways to design, develop, and deploy control systems, leveraging the same trusted ECU hardware already proven in the field. Teams can now select the development workflow that best suits their needs, without the overhead of switching controller platforms or compromising production readiness. "Our mission is to help customers get to market faster, with more freedom in how they build their systems," said Chris Baker, CEO of New Eagle. "Supporting CODESYS on rugged, production-ready ECUs is a major step forward in giving engineers the tools they trust, on hardware they can rely on." CODESYS on Proven ECU Hardware The CODESYS-compatible ECUs from New Eagle are identical in hardware to the company's Raptor®-supported platforms, offering ~98% commonality in board-level software. This ensures teams retain all the reliability, ruggedness, and supply chain confidence of New Eagle's embedded control portfolio, hile opening new development options for CODESYS users.



The solution is ideal for: OEMs and system integrators in construction, agriculture, and utility vehicle segments

Projects requiring CANopen network functionality

Engineering teams already using CODESYS in desktop or industrial workflows and now looking to scale into mobile, vehicle-grade applications Key Highlights

CODESYS software available now on select ECUs; with support for CCM112 and RCM112 coming in 2025

on select ECUs; with support for CCM112 and RCM112 coming in 2025 Expanded developer flexibility , allowing teams to use CODESYS or Raptor toolchains as project needs evolve

, allowing teams to use CODESYS or Raptor toolchains as project needs evolve No redesign required —same hardware, same performance, with broader software support

—same hardware, same performance, with broader software support Increased visibility within the CODESYS Partner Community, connecting New Eagle's ECU platforms with a global ecosystem of developers and integrators New Eagle's production-grade ECU hardware is already widely adopted in off-highway and industrial sectors. This new capability addresses growing market demand for rugged control solutions that don't require proprietary software stacks, providing customers with long-term flexibility and freedom from vendor lock-in. To learn more about CODESYS support on New Eagle ECUs, visit: www.neweagle.net. About New Eagle™

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, industrial, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor® eMBD™ software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net About CODESYS®

The CODESYS Group is one of the world's leading software manufacturers in the automation industry. At its headquarters in Kempten/Germany and its subsidiaries in China, Italy and the United States, the group currently employs 250 people. The CODESYS Group focuses on developing and marketing the manufacturer-independent IEC 61131-3 automation suite CODESYS and the associated product portfolio. The customers of the group, founded in 1994 by Dieter Hess and Manfred Werner, come from all areas of automation: manufacturers of industrial controls as well as their users who automate machines and systems with CODESYS. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagle-introduces-codesys-support-on-production-ecus-expanding-software-flexibility-for-off-highway-and-industrial-markets-302505227.html SOURCE New Eagle

