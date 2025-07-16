TMCnet News
New Eagle™ Introduces CODESYS® Support on Production ECUs, Expanding Software Flexibility for Off-Highway and Industrial Markets
ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle™, a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, today announced software support for CODESYS® across its rugged electronic control units (ECUs), beginning with the John Deere M-series Controllers. The release marks a strategic expansion of New Eagle's embedded ecosystem, bringing greater programming flexibility to OEMs and developers in off-highway, utility, and industrial vehicle markets.
By enabling support for the industry-standard CODESYS platform, New Eagle gives engineering teams more ways to design, develop, and deploy control systems, leveraging the same trusted ECU hardware already proven in the field. Teams can now select the development workflow that best suits their needs, without the overhead of switching controller platforms or compromising production readiness.
"Our mission is to help customers get to market faster, with more freedom in how they build their systems," said Chris Baker, CEO of New Eagle. "Supporting CODESYS on rugged, production-ready ECUs is a major step forward in giving engineers the tools they trust, on hardware they can rely on."
CODESYS on Proven ECU Hardware
The CODESYS-compatible ECUs from New Eagle are identical in hardware to the company's Raptor®-supported platforms, offering ~98% commonality in board-level software. This ensures teams retain all the reliability, ruggedness, and supply chain confidence of New Eagle's embedded control portfolio, hile opening new development options for CODESYS users.
New Eagle's production-grade ECU hardware is already widely adopted in off-highway and industrial sectors. This new capability addresses growing market demand for rugged control solutions that don't require proprietary software stacks, providing customers with long-term flexibility and freedom from vendor lock-in.
To learn more about CODESYS support on New Eagle ECUs, visit: www.neweagle.net.
