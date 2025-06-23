[July 16, 2025] NEW SURVEY FINDS MOST AMERICANS SUPPORT DATA CENTERS - IF THEY CREATE JOBS, BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND REDUCE TAX RATES Tweet

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for data centers continues to grow across the United States, a new survey conducted by top design-build firm Clayco finds that Americans overwhelmingly support the construction of data centers in their states due to the many economic benefits the advanced technology facilities bring in the form of jobs, infrastructure investment, and reduced taxes. Clayco's survey found that nearly 3 in 4 U.S. adults (73%) would support building a new data center within 20 miles of their home – and more than a third would actively advocate for data center construction – because of the thousands of jobs it would create, the economic development it would bring to the region, and the tax revenue the facility would generate for the community. Additionally, while 70% of survey respondents appreciate the important role data centers play in powering nearly every aspect of our digital lives, the survey also revealed a major awareness gap. Slightly more than half of all respondents did not know that data centers provide the digital infrastructure for everything from online banking, shopping, and media streaming to cloud data and photo storage and artificial intelligence-powered assistants. "Despite headlines suggesting skepticism from residents about data centers being built in their states, the survey findings indcate that more Americans are beginning to appreciate how the growing demand for data centers and hyperscale facilities can bring thousands of high-paying construction, infrastructure, and technical support jobs and significant economic benefits wherever they are built," said Clayco CEO Anthony Johnson. "At Clayco, we're deeply committed to working closely with local communities to ensure their concerns are heard and reflected in how we plan, design, and deliver each project."



"Data centers are essential infrastructure, powering everything from business operations to everyday digital life," said Ryan McGuire, president of construction at Clayco and Clayco Compute. "As demand continues to grow, it's critical that we build responsibly AND work to improve public understanding. Open communication and public education are key to building community trust and unlocking the full economic potential of these projects." Americans also acknowledge the need for the U.S. to invest in technology and data center infrastructure projects to remain competitive with China and other global powers, with 56% of survey respondents saying they are concerned that the United States is falling behind other nations when it comes to building modern infrastructure to power the next age of American innovation.

"We are also in the midst of a modern space race against countries like China to determine who will lead the artificial intelligence and quantum computing revolution," added Johnson. "Beyond the critical role that data centers play in supporting nearly everything we do online on a daily basis, it is critical that we invest today in building the cutting-edge tech infrastructure that will be crucial to America's national security for decades to come." When asked why they might oppose the construction of a data center in their region, respondents cited energy concerns related to rising electricity costs and strain on the power grid as top concerns. "It is no secret that data centers require energy, but they don't have to be a drain on local energy resources," said Johnson. "As a top five builder of data centers in the U.S., Clayco prioritizes sustainability in all our projects. We utilize renewable energy technologies that make facilities more self-sufficient and less reliant on electricity from local power grids, ensuring that data centers can deliver positive economic benefits while reducing their environmental impact." Survey Methodology

Clayco commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,005 adults throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between June 19 and June 23, 2025. About Clayco Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $7.6 billion in revenue for 2024, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-most-americans-support-data-centers--if-they-create-jobs-boost-economic-development-and-reduce-tax-rates-302506161.html SOURCE Clayco

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]