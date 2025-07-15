[July 15, 2025] New Video Conferencing Platform AONMeetings Costs Less Than Daily Coffee, Challenges Industry Pricing Standards Tweet

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AONMeetings , a browser-based video conferencing platform has announced a new pricing structure, offering professional video conferencing and webinar functionalities at $3.99 per month, positioning itself as a low-cost alternative within the sector. While industry leaders like Zoom charge $14.99 monthly plus an additional $79 for webinar features, and competitors average $12-15 per month, AONMeetings includes unlimited webinars, screen sharing, recording, and HIPAA-compliant security for what most Americans spend on a single Starbucks visit. "We're disrupting an industry that has convinced businesses they need to pay premium prices for basic professional communication," said Dwight Reed, founder of AONMeetings. "When a small business owner can spend $5.50 on coffee without thinking twice but hesitates over professional video conferencing, something is fundamentally wrong with industry pricing." The Math That's Waking Up Small Businesses

The pricing disparity reveals a stark reality: Americans spend an average of $2,008 annually on coffee while professional video conferencing costs just $47.88 per year with AONMeetings – a 4,000% difference. "I was spending more on my morning latte than this platform costs for an entire month," said Sarah Mitchell, a marketing consultant who switched to AONMeetings. "The features are identical to platforms costing 10x more, but I get webinars included. It's honestly embarrassing how much I was overpaying before." Feature Parity at Fraction of Cost

AONMeetings delivers enterprise-grade feaures typically reserved for expensive platforms:



HD video and audio quality powered by WebRTC technology

powered by WebRTC technology Unlimited webinars with registration (competitors charge $79 /month extra)

(competitors charge /month extra) 25-250 participants depending on plan tier

depending on plan tier No software downloads – runs entirely in web browsers

– runs entirely in web browsers HIPAA-compliant security for healthcare applications

for healthcare applications Screen sharing, recording, and live polling

Custom branding and live streaming on higher tiers "The question isn't why we're so affordable – it's why everyone else is so expensive," explained Dwight Reed. "By eliminating costly software downloads, reducing overhead, and focusing on browser-based technology, we're passing savings directly to customers." Industry Disruption Through Accessibility

The platform addresses a critical gap in the market where small businesses and independent professionals are priced out of professional video conferencing tools. Industry data shows 67% of small businesses use consumer platforms like FaceTime or WhatsApp for client meetings due to cost barriers with professional solutions.

"We're democratizing professional video conferencing," said Dwight Reed. "A freelance consultant shouldn't have to choose between professional presentation tools and paying rent. Our pricing makes professional communication accessible to everyone." The Coffee Challenge

To highlight the pricing contrast, AONMeetings is launching the #SkipTheLatte Challenge, encouraging businesses to skip one coffee purchase and invest in professional communication tools instead. "Skip your morning coffee just once, and you've paid for a month of unlimited professional meetings," said Dwight Reed. "That's the reality check we want to give the business world." About AONMeetings

Founded in 2020, AONMeetings is a browser-based video conferencing platform designed to make professional communication accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform serves healthcare, education, legal, and corporate clients with enterprise-grade security and features at consumer-friendly pricing. The platform requires no software downloads and works seamlessly across all devices using standard web browsers. All plans include unlimited meeting time, webinar capabilities, and professional features typically reserved for expensive enterprise solutions. For more information about AONMeetings, users can visit aonmeetings.com or contact: High-resolution images, platform screenshots, and executive interviews are available upon request. Media Contact Information

Joanna Hawthorne

[email protected]

https://aonmeetings.com/ Contact

Dwight Reed

[email protected] Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731705/AONMeetings.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-video-conferencing-platform-aonmeetings-costs-less-than-daily-coffee-challenges-industry-pricing-standards-302505747.html SOURCE AONMeetings

