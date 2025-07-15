TMCnet News
|
New Video Conferencing Platform AONMeetings Costs Less Than Daily Coffee, Challenges Industry Pricing Standards
CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AONMeetings, a browser-based video conferencing platform has announced a new pricing structure, offering professional video conferencing and webinar functionalities at $3.99 per month, positioning itself as a low-cost alternative within the sector.
While industry leaders like Zoom charge $14.99 monthly plus an additional $79 for webinar features, and competitors average $12-15 per month, AONMeetings includes unlimited webinars, screen sharing, recording, and HIPAA-compliant security for what most Americans spend on a single Starbucks visit.
"We're disrupting an industry that has convinced businesses they need to pay premium prices for basic professional communication," said Dwight Reed, founder of AONMeetings. "When a small business owner can spend $5.50 on coffee without thinking twice but hesitates over professional video conferencing, something is fundamentally wrong with industry pricing."
The Math That's Waking Up Small Businesses
"I was spending more on my morning latte than this platform costs for an entire month," said Sarah Mitchell, a marketing consultant who switched to AONMeetings. "The features are identical to platforms costing 10x more, but I get webinars included. It's honestly embarrassing how much I was overpaying before."
Feature Parity at Fraction of Cost
"The question isn't why we're so affordable – it's why everyone else is so expensive," explained Dwight Reed. "By eliminating costly software downloads, reducing overhead, and focusing on browser-based technology, we're passing savings directly to customers."
Industry Disruption Through Accessibility
"We're democratizing professional video conferencing," said Dwight Reed. "A freelance consultant shouldn't have to choose between professional presentation tools and paying rent. Our pricing makes professional communication accessible to everyone."
The Coffee Challenge
"Skip your morning coffee just once, and you've paid for a month of unlimited professional meetings," said Dwight Reed. "That's the reality check we want to give the business world."
About AONMeetings
The platform requires no software downloads and works seamlessly across all devices using standard web browsers. All plans include unlimited meeting time, webinar capabilities, and professional features typically reserved for expensive enterprise solutions.
