[July 15, 2025]

New Collaboration Launches Corporate ESG Solution for Responsible Decommissioning and Transparent Reporting

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're proud to announce a powerful new collaboration between three mission-aligned organizations working together to deliver end-to-end solutions for corporate decommissions. The newly formed Green Mission ESG Solutions helps corporations meet their sustainability goals through smarter decommissioning, transparent ESG reporting, and circular economy strategies.

This innovative partnership between The Green Mission Inc, carbon wise of Vancouver, BC, and United Assets Management of Michigan helps companies responsibly offload retired assets while maximizing recovery, minimizing waste, and tracking environmental impact in real-time. The process prioritizes reuse, donation, and responsible recycling, and is backed by robust data and custom services that may include appraisal valuations for tax deductions, ESG reporting, asset placement and/or asset moving logistics.

"While many in the green industry focus on landfill diversion logistics, we go further by merging environmenal reporting with economic intelligence," CEO Jessica Irving Marschall states. "By applying IRS-qualified appraisal standards, we don't just document reuse, but we quantify value, helping clients align corporate initiatives with tangible financial outcomes."







By leveraging this integrated approach, Green Mission ESG Solutions aims to drive scalable solutions that address both climate and capital. From real estate portfolio transitions to environmental initiatives and philanthropic alignment, our team stands ready to navigate the complexities of today's market with innovative, tax-smart, and environmentally sound strategies.

Key benefits include:

Real-time diversion data and carbon impact reporting

Custom ESG and CSR documentation

Verified donation pathways and responsible recycling partners

A streamlined process that integrates with corporate timelines and sustainability goals

Green Mission's platform empowers companies to not only meet ESG benchmarks but to demonstrate real environmental and social impact to stakeholders, investors, and the public.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://gm-esg.com/

Contact:

Jessica I. Marschall

[email protected]

(540) 322-3884



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13087570



