[July 15, 2025] New York Life launches new Accident and Health products

New York Life today announced the launch of a new suite of Accident and Health (A&H) insurance products, including Participant Accident, Business Travel Accident (BTA) and specialized coverage for the association and affinity group sector. These products are designed to provide responsive protection across a range of scenarios, including involvement in school-based, recreational or community activities, work-related travel, and coverage for members of associations and similar groups - offering valuable benefits when and where it matters most. The launch is led by New York Life's Group Membership Association Division (GMAD) and represents an expansion of the company's A&H portfolio. Drawing on more than 20 years of specialized experience in this segment, GMAD continues to strengthen its ability to design benefit programs tailored to the unique needs of the organizations it serves. "These offerings represent an important step forward as we expand into new markets and support a broader set of organizations," said Ching Wang, head of New York Life's Group Membership Association Division. "Our goal is to deliver thoughtful, relevant solutions that reflect how today's organizations operate - whether that involves event participation, business travel or other structured activities." Participant Accident insurance, the first component of the suite, provides protection for individuals taking part in activities through K-12 schools, youth sports and camps, daycare facilities, recreational groups and religious or volunteer organizations - settings where injuries are more common than many realize. In fact, an estimated 3.5 million children under age 14 receive medical treatment each year for sports and recreational injuries, underscoring the importance of accessible accident protection for these types of activities. Key benefits include accident medical expense, catastrophic cash, crisis death coverage and accidental death and dismemberment, among others. Designed to support both individuals and organizations, this coverage: Helps reduce the financial burden of injuries that occur during supervised activities, offering assurance to caregivers and administrators alike

Fills gaps left by primary health insurance or general liability plans, providing an extra layer of protection

Extends to travel to and from eligible activities, ensuring continuous coverage beyond he event itself

Addresses the unique risks associated with youth participation in group settings, including sports, camps and educational programs



Business Travel Accident insurance, delivers protection for employees traveling on behalf of their employers. Available to organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations, BTA insurance offers benefits such as accidental death and dismemberment, coma, travel assistance and seatbelt and airbag coverage, among others. Features of the offering include: A broad range of travel-related protections that help employers meet duty-of-care obligations while supporting employee well-being

Flexible options such as multiyear prepaid coverage to suit different organizational needs

Coverage that requires no medical questions or exams, making it easy for employees to access protection

Access to services such as emergency support and post-incident resources The third component focuses on the association and affinity group sector, offering tailored protection for members across a wide range of organizations, including professional associations, affinity groups and membership-based communities. Members are covered for a range of incidents, including accidental death and dismemberment, emergency room, hospital stay and total disability weekly income, along with additional features that further extend coverage. Notable features include:

Direct benefit payments to members, beneficiaries or medical providers to help ease the financial burden of covered incidents

Guaranteed acceptance for eligible members, with no medical questions or exams required

Built-in flexibility to cover a wide range of activity types, whether at home, at work or while traveling "As we grow our Accident and Health portfolio, we remain focused on delivering specialized protection where it's needed most," said Wang. "These offerings reflect our ongoing investment in product innovation and commitment to creating flexible, high-impact solutions across a range of markets." New York Life's Group Membership Association Division (GMAD) currently partners with more than 300 groups and insures nearly 1 million members across the United States. These new A&H offerings strengthen the company's leadership in supporting program-based organizations, employers, associations and affinity groups through tailored insurance solutions. For more information about these products, visit: www.newyorklife.com/accident-health About New York Life New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States¹ and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. The company holds the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer by all four major credit rating agencies². This information is a brief description of the features of the BTA and Special Risk insurance programs. Coverage may not be available in all states, or certain terms may be different where required by law. The provision of this document is for informational purposes only and is not an insurance contract. Underwritten by Life Insurance Company of North America and New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010. NEW YORK LIFE and the NEW YORK LIFE Box Logo are trademarks of New York Life Insurance Company. ¹ Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/ ² Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 5/19/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715858184/en/

