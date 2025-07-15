[July 15, 2025] New Data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions Highlight Regional Imbalance in Mental Health Provider Availability Tweet

Findings emphasize the need for up-to-date provider data to improve access ATLANTA, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, published new findings on national and regional mental health provider density trends in the United States. The analysis leverages data from LexisNexis® Provider Data MasterFile™ and population data from the U.S. Census to reveal the states with the greatest change in volume of mental health providers, the states with the best and worst ratios of mental health providers per capita and the frequency of changes to prescriber data. The insights were derived from contact and license information of psychiatrists, psychologists, advanced practice nurses and general counselors. Key Finding: Overall Increase, but Unequal Distribution of Mental Health Providers The total number of mental health providers in the U.S. increased by 11.4% between January 2020 and January 2024. Montana saw the highest increase (209.6%), following a law the state passed in 2023 to revamp its mental health care system. However, 9 states experienced a decrease in the number of mental health providers. The states with the largest decrease were: Nevada : -45.2% Louisiana : -21.7% Vermont : -18.6% Oklahoma : -7.9% Hawaii : -5.9%



Key Finding: Significant Patient-to-Provider Ratio Variation Increases and decreases of providers can impact a community's ability to deliver accessible care, and amid the ongoing demand for mental health care, it's important to understand the ratio of mental health providers per capita. The analysis shows which U.S. states experienced the largest deterioration in mental health providers per capita and those with the greatest improvement, comparing January 2020 to January 2024.

ratio of mental health providers per capita improved the most (+65.6%) Nevada's ratio of mental health providers per capita deteriorated the most (-96.2%). "As demand for mental health services continues to rise, disparities in provider availability are putting some communities at a disadvantage," said Adam Mariano, president and GM of healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "States that have implemented strong mental health policies are seeing positive movement in provider ratios which can help reduce burnout for clinicians and improve access for patients. Expanding the provider base and improving per capita ratios are essential to getting patients the care they need, when and where they need it." Key Finding: Frequent Changes to Prescriber Data From January 1st to March 31st of 2025, nearly a quarter (24%) of all providers with prescribing privileges had at least one element of their license or contact information change. These changes can impact where and how providers practice and the services available to patients. "When provider data is outdated or inaccurate, it creates unnecessary friction for patients already struggling to find care," said Mariano. "Inconsistent license and contact information not only delays treatment but also increases system inefficiencies. Keeping this data current is vital to ensuring patients can connect with the right care, especially in underserved areas." To view the full data brief and learn more about how reliable provider data can improve operational efficiencies and patient experience visit risk.lexisnexis.com/healthcare. About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

