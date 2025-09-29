[July 15, 2025] New Optimum Retailing research: 72% of Americans made unplanned purchases in-store in the past month, reflecting consumers' cautious optimism and the power of brick-and-mortar retail experiences Tweet

Although U.S. retailers are navigating a rise in cautious consumer behavior, Americans' discretionary spending habits (e.g., non-essential purchases) remain resilient. Nearly three-fourths of consumers (72%) have made an unplanned in-store discretionary purchase in the past month, even as 69% say they plan to decrease (34%) or maintain (35%) their discretionary spending over the next six months. That's according to U.S. Consumer Spending Habits: Insights for Retailers for 2026, a new report released today by Optimum Retailing, the in-store experience management platform. The report explores current habits and attitudes toward discretionary spending among U.S. consumers, shining light on the delicate balance retailers must strike between operational efficiency and customer experience. "This new data reinforces how critical it is for retailers to be prepared for shoppers with varied purchasing motivations," said Sam Vise, CEO of Optimum Retailing. "Consumers today are cautious, but not unengaged. What's changing is that shoppers are more intentional about when and why they make unplanned purchases; the moment and experience must both feel correct. It's up to retailers to meet shoppers where they are with the right mix of value and smarter merchandising strategies." The data also underlines the importance of quality in-store retail experiences today. Only 5% of shoppers say in-store shopping doesn't feel worth it anymore, indicating a clear opportunity for retail leaders to drive sales and engagement. "Brick-and-mortar retail continues to play a vital role in consumer decision-making, especially when shoppers' budgets are tight," Vise continued. "However, shoppers finding value in-store isn't a given either. Our data underscores that U.S. consumers won't settle for less than clear store layouts, relevant products, and meaningful incentives - factors that can drive loyalty and spark unplanned purchases among shoppers." 1,000 U.S. consumers were polled in June 2025 on their current spending habits and attitudes toward discretionary spendin. At the time of the survey, all respondents were 18 years or older and had made discretionary purchases in the past six months.



U.S. shoppers are split between saving and spending Consumer sentiment is divided moving into the second half of 2025, with certain product categories under greater scrutiny:

Divergent spending outlooks: While 34% of respondents expect to reduce their discretionary spending over the next six months, nearly the same share (30%) anticipate increasing it - highlighting a cautiously optimistic U.S. consumer base.

While 34% of respondents expect to reduce their discretionary spending over the next six months, nearly the same share (30%) anticipate increasing it - highlighting a cautiously optimistic U.S. consumer base. Budget-conscious behaviors: Shoppers are working to stay on budget. Nearly half (46%) say they do a good job of sticking to their discretionary budget, while 25% admit it's "hit or miss."

Shoppers are working to stay on budget. Nearly half (46%) say they do a good job of sticking to their discretionary budget, while 25% admit it's "hit or miss." Key cutback categories: Dining out/takeout (48%), clothing/accessories (44%), and electronics/gadgets (37%) are the top three product categories where consumers plan to trim unplanned purchases. Strategic merchandising strategies counteract stressful in-store shopping experiences Specific aspects of the in-store shopping experience can encourage discretionary purchases or deter them, underscoring the need for technologies that tailor in-store experiences by category and location to meet the needs of today's diverse customer base: Rising stress: 63% of consumers say shopping in-store has become more stressful, yet over half still find the experience enjoyable (32%) or worthwhile (24%).

63% of consumers say shopping in-store has become more stressful, yet over half still find the experience enjoyable (32%) or worthwhile (24%). Top three drivers of unplanned discretionary purchases in-store Limited-time sales or promotions (55%) Attention-grabbing product displays (45%) The ability to get the product instantly (26%)

Top three barriers to unplanned discretionary purchases in-store Guilt about extra spending (47%) Higher prices than online (41%) Lack of promotion or sales (31%)

Optimizing product placement, signage, and in-store promotions in real time isn't optional; it's a business imperative. Optimum Retailing's AI-powered platform enables retailers to strategically plan and execute merchandising with store-specific precision - aligning inventory, displays, and promotions with local demand and shopper behavior to ensure every store delivers an experience that feels relevant and is consistently easy to execute. By turning complex data into actionable insights and direction for stores, Optimum Retailing helps retailers deliver tailored experiences that anticipate customer needs, drive discretionary spending, and reinforce the essential role of brick-and-mortar retail. Read more about the findings from U.S. Consumer Spending Habits: Insights for Retailers for 2026 here and visit Optimum Retailing's website to learn more about its technology. About Optimum Retailing Optimum Retailing is the trusted partner for forward-thinking retailers, combining the art of visual merchandising with the science to turn strategy into profitability. Our AI-powered platform unifies HQ and store teams across the merchandising lifecycle - from precise allocation planning and dynamic floor plan layouts, to store-specific planograms that adapt to real-time inventory and automated execution verification - closing the gap between corporate strategy and in-store reality. Leading brands like Verizon, Sephora, and Lindt rely on OR to boost efficiency and performance with less effort, achieving results like an 80% increase in compliance, a 15-25% reduction in overstock, and a 20-30% decrease in non-selling hours. OR's ground-breaking solution simplifies complexity with clarity and precision, empowering retailers to elevate their stores through smarter retail execution. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715151687/en/

