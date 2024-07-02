[July 02, 2024] NEW: Leica D-Lux 8 Tweet

New compact camera with zoom lens featuring iconic Leica design TEANECK N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG presents the Leica D-Lux 8, a new compact camera that aligns perfectly with the brand's philosophy of good design. The camera offers exceptional user comfort, not only in terms of its design but also in its operation. The intuitive controls, user interface, and optimized button layout, along with its ergonomically arranged controls, ensure a user-friendly experience. The Leica D-Lux 8 offers all the essential functions for photography and video. Its manual and fully automatic modes give photographers the freedom to choose between quick snapshots and thoughtful compositions. The high-resolution touchscreen and new 2.4-megapixel OLED viewfinder with Live View function help frame the perfect shot. The camera delivers impressive results even in challenging lighting conditions thanks to a powerful 4/3" CMOS sensor with 21 MP (17 MP effective), a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 4 ASPH. zoom lens (35mm equivalent of 24-75mm) and an attachable flash. The new Leica D-Lux 8 offers photography in both DNG and JPEG formats. The optical zoom and 4K video capability make the Leica D-Lux 8 a versatile, all-purpose camera, whilst its compact and lihtweight size make it ideal for taking anywhere.



As a true all-rounder, the compact Leica D-Lux 8 seamlessly connects to the Leica FOTOS app, images can be downloaded, edited, and shared directly to a smartphone. The app also supports DNG files and video downloads as well as remote camera operation, including optical zoom. Camera firmware updates can also be managed directly within the Leica FOTOS app.

The sophisticated design of the Leica D-Lux 8 is complimented by matching accessories. These includes leather half cases in the colors black, cognac and olive. Matching carrying and wrist straps in the color combinations black, cognac/petrol and olive/burgundy, as well as an equipment bag and hip bag in black, completing the range of textile accessories. Technical accessories such as the auto lens cap and the new handgrip provide even more comfort when taking pictures and the screw-on soft release buttons in the colors black, brass and silver give the compact camera a unique touch. The Leica D-Lux 8 is now available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers. The retail price is $1,595. Find all information on the Leica D-Lux 8 at: leica-camera.com/d-lux-8 Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores. Please find further information at:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leica-d-lux-8-302187277.html

