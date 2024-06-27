TMCnet News

New Culinary Adventures Await Onboard the Disney Treasure
[June 27, 2024]

Disney Cruise Line reveals first-ever "The Aristocats"-themed venue, new "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering and "Coco"-inspired menu items coming to the Disney Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwarming Disney adventures will flavor several new dining experiences onboard the Disney Treasure when it sets sail in Dec. 2024. From an adult lounge themed to "The Aristocats" and a heartwarming "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering, to a "Coco"-inspired menu and premium sweet treats straight out of "Zootopia," guests will embark on a delicious journey that combines Disney Cruise Line's signature service and world-class cuisine with tastes from beloved Disney stories.



Disney Cruise Line reveals the Scat Cat Lounge, an all-new piano lounge inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Aristocats.” The venue will offer an artistic salute to the film with themed craft cocktails, curated décor and live music when it debuts on the Disney Treasure in December 2024. (Disney)


