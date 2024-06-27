[June 27, 2024]

New Culinary Adventures Await Onboard the Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line reveals first-ever "The Aristocats"-themed venue, new "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering and "Coco"-inspired menu items coming to the Disney Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwarming Disney adventures will flavor several new dining experiences onboard the Disney Treasure when it sets sail in Dec. 2024. From an adult lounge themed to "The Aristocats" and a heartwarming "Guardians of the Galaxy" dinner offering, to a "Coco"-inspired menu and premium sweet treats straight out of "Zootopia," guests will embark on a delicious journey that combines Disney Cruise Line's signature service and world-class cuisine with tastes from beloved Disney stories.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-culinary-adventures-await-onboard-the-disney-treasure-302184668.html

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line