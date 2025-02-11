TMCnet News
New Engen Appoints Henry Prevette as Vice President of Business Development to Spearhead Partnership Efforts
SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announces the appointment of Henry Prevette as its Vice President of Business Development. In this newly established role, Prevette brings over a decade of experience in strategic partnerships, fulfilling a strategic fit that aligns with New Engen's growth plans. The appointment builds on a long-standing tenure at impact.com, where he contributed heavily to the company's emergence and growth as a recognized leader in the marketing technology sector.
"Henry's expertise in forging unique, high-value partnerships and his track record of driving substantial business impact aligns perfectly with New Engen's strategic goals," said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. "His deep understanding of the technology and agency landscapes makes him ideal for leading our partnership strategy. We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership will contribute to our continued success."
At impactcom, Prevette was instrumental in developing long-term relationships with agencies and major platforms such as Shopify Plus and BigCommerce, which helped drive revenue growth. Leadership shared that his experience building strategic partnership portfolios will be invaluable as New Engen continues to expand its reach.
Prevette expressed his enthusiasm about joining New Engen, highlighting the alignment of the company’s values with his own. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with an exceptional senior leadership team and to develop a highly productive and sophisticated partner strategy at New Engen, and ultimately contribute to the agency’s continued success."
