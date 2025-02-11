[June 26, 2024] New Relic AI Awarded Best Generative AI Solution Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that New Relic AI has won the AI Breakthrough Award for "Best Code Generative AI Solution." This recognition reflects the company's leadership in AI and commitment to making observability accessible to customers from every industry around the world, regardless of prior experience. New Relic AI can answer natural language questions about system performance, analyze recent changes, summarize dashboards, and assist with platform navigation and onboarding. Its observability insights inform decisions that impact all areas of the business, removing data silos between teams and allowing organizations to standardize on a unified system of intelligence. New Relic AI provides an AI-powered experience that transforms DevSecOps and ITOps workstreams with proactive, context-rich insights and customizable automation at every step of the software and IT service management journey. "New Relic AI addresses the challenges posed by the increasing complexity of IT stacks. As Gen AI transforms the software development process, the demand for trusted observability increases. Despite this, engineering teams still struggle to grasp the full potential of a trusted observability platform due to overwhelming amounts of data," said AI Breakthrough Managing Editor Steve Johansson. "New Relic AI revolutionizes observability adoption and practices. It encourages engineers of all backgrounds to unlock observability's benefits, making it our choice for 'Best Code Generative AI Solution!'" "We're pleased to be recognized in this wy by AI Breakthrough. We designed New Relic AI to democratize access to observability," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "Observability is a powerful practice that can help companies scale and drive innovation, and New Relic AI is critical in helping to make observability ubiquitous by removing the technical barriers to entry. We will continue to assist organizations by helping them to deliver better products and customer experiences."



New Relic AI also makes it simple to debug and fix code-level issues, automate error troubleshooting, isolate root cause, generate system health reports, summarize and analyze dashboards, identify alerting blindspots and more - in virtually any commonly spoken language. Learn more about New Relic AI on the landing page. New customers can sign up for free or request a demo.

About AI Breakthrough Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com. Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626905884/en/

