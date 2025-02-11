TMCnet News
New Research Uncovers Five Unique Learner Profiles that Organizations Can Use to Create Tailored Learning Programs Across Teams
Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today released a new research report, Making Learning Work for Everyone: The 5 Learner Profiles. The global skills shortage and continuing talent gap have caused organizations to rethink their approach to learning programs. For many, the shift to a skills-based approach has become the answer to fill this gap, create organizational agility, improve employee engagement, and ultimately engage talent in a more meaningful way across their organizations. This research offers recommendations for how leaders can develop effective learning programs that are tailored, accessible, and engaging to individual learners.
Making Learning Work for Everyone examined data from nearly 12,000 global learners to establish five unique learner profiles with specific motivations, mindsets, and measures of success. These profiles are roughly evenly distributed as follows:
"Skills gaps are one of the biggest challenges holding businesses back from accelerating their digital transformation and leveraging the opportunities presented by technologies such as AI," said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. "Effective learning programs are essential to upskilling talent, keeping up with the increased adoption of rapidly evolving technologies, and successfully transitioning to a skills-based organization. In addition, today's employees expect personaliztion in their learning just like they get in their personal lives. This research offers tools for leaders to empower all employees to learn new skills, close knowledge gaps, and ensure they can create scalable and personalized learning experiences for their teams."
Making Learning Work for Everyone offers several key findings and best practices for learning and development leaders, including:
"Foundational learning science principles show all learners have a universal set of needs to learn effectively," said Justin Mass, Senior Director of Enterprise Learning at Udemy. "But not all learners have the same needs at the same time, or the same level, which can make designing programs challenging for learning leaders. By understanding unique learning profiles and their presence across levels and departments, learning leaders can create more engaging learning experiences that meet varying needs, creating lasting impact for both employees and organizations."
To learn more about unique learner profiles and how to successfully engage them, download Making Learning Work for Everyone: The 5 Learner Profiles. To learn how Udemy can support organizations in developing learning programs for teams of all sizes, visit business.udemy.com.
About Udemy
Methodology
Insights from this report are derived from a mixed-methods investigation in 2023 of approximately 12,000 global online consumer and business learners across India, the US, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Japan. The profiles were developed leveraging a cluster analysis of the survey data factoring in learning attitudes, learning motivations, perceptions of success, and psychographic profiling.
