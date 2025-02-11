[June 26, 2024] New Denodo Platform 9.0 Enables Intelligent Data Delivery with AI-Enabled Natural-Language Queries, AI-Ready Data Capabilities, and Streamlined Data Preparation Features Tweet

Denodo, a leader in data management, announced the launch of Denodo Platform 9.0. This latest version of the Denodo Platform enables intelligent data delivery through AI-driven support for queries delivered in natural language, eliminating the need to know SQL. It also has the ability to provide large language models (LLMs) with real-time, governed data from across the enterprise, powering retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for trusted, insightful results from generative AI applications, as well as a set of powerful new features to further enhance data management. By bringing this level of intelligence to data delivery, Denodo Platform 9.0 advances logical data management into the next phase of AI and advanced analytics, one in which expectations are now being realized. "We see Denodo 9.0 as a game-changer. The self-service data preparation and Generative AI integration will now empower users of all backgrounds to customize and use datasets effortlessly," said Ryan Fattini, VP of Data & Analytics, City Furniture. "The Iceberg and Delta integration enhances analytics, and the advanced security governance and inspection tools improve oversight and compliance." With the new features in Denodo Platform 9.0, the system will learn as users interact with the data, and it will provide automated recommendations of the best data to use, based on each user's need-of-the-moment. This will greatly increase productivity for a wide range of users, as they will not have to stop and try to figure out which data to use, or where to find it. Users will be able to type their queries using natural language, and receive not only instant results, but also a detailed breakdown of how the query was constructed. Under the hood, it will optimize data delivery across multiple channels, as the system will know the fastest methods and automatically deploy them, lowering costs by saving time. It will further strengthen compliance with more sophisticated security measures that are built into the platform by design. "At TDWI, we believe that companies, in the ongoing effort to unify their divers data, will leverage both physical and logical data architectures," said Fern Halper, TDWI vice president and senior research director for advanced analytics. "Denodo Platform 9.0 promises strong support for a data fabric that can accommodate both approaches, with enhanced AI capabilities to improve the data fabric's flexibility in supporting a wider variety of different user personas."



Key functionalities of Denodo Platform 9.0 include: Natural-Language Query Support: Business users can query data using natural language through the platform's seamless integration with ChatGPT, AWS Bedrock and other generative AI platforms, eliminating the need to manually write queries. With Denodo Platform 9.0, interacting with data is as simple as asking a question in everyday language.

Business users can query data using natural language through the platform's seamless integration with ChatGPT, AWS Bedrock and other generative AI platforms, eliminating the need to manually write queries. With Denodo Platform 9.0, interacting with data is as simple as asking a question in everyday language. New Data-Preparation Wizards: Users of all technical backgrounds can seamlessly customize datasets to meet their individual needs. Business users can make quick modifications to data products, across a wide variety of use cases, without data-team support, freeing the data team for more strategic tasks.

Users of all technical backgrounds can seamlessly customize datasets to meet their individual needs. Business users can make quick modifications to data products, across a wide variety of use cases, without data-team support, freeing the data team for more strategic tasks. Intelligent Query Recommendations: Leveraging AI, Denodo Platform 9.0 query wizards respond to user activity, streamlining the data-query process through automatically tailored transformations and dataset filters.

Leveraging AI, Denodo Platform 9.0 query wizards respond to user activity, streamlining the data-query process through automatically tailored transformations and dataset filters. Support for AI-Ready Data: Denodo Platform 9.0 empowers enterprises to effortlessly incorporate real-time, enterprise-specific data into their generative AI projects through retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

Denodo Platform 9.0 empowers enterprises to effortlessly incorporate real-time, enterprise-specific data into their generative AI projects through retrieval augmented generation (RAG). Improved Developer-Experience Capabilities: Denodo Platform 9.0 has enhanced DevOps support for streamlined collaboration, integrated Scheduler jobs for more efficient task management, a new Welcome portal for faster onboarding, and a redesigned data-source panel for easier access and manipulation.

Denodo Platform 9.0 has enhanced DevOps support for streamlined collaboration, integrated Scheduler jobs for more efficient task management, a new Welcome portal for faster onboarding, and a redesigned data-source panel for easier access and manipulation. Enhanced MPP-Based Data-Lake Engine: Denodo Platform 9.0's massively parallel processing (MPP)-based data-lake engine offers simplified configuration, easier integration with Delta and Iceberg tables, and enhanced analytics capabilities, making data lakes more accessible and actionable, and increasing the value that organizations can derive from them.

Denodo Platform 9.0's massively parallel processing (MPP)-based data-lake engine offers simplified configuration, easier integration with Delta and Iceberg tables, and enhanced analytics capabilities, making data lakes more accessible and actionable, and increasing the value that organizations can derive from them. Advanced Federated Governance: Denodo Platform 9.0 offers finer-grained controls for managing the decentralized creation and reuse of data products by different teams.

Denodo Platform 9.0 offers finer-grained controls for managing the decentralized creation and reuse of data products by different teams. Enhanced Inspection: Denodo Platform 9.0 offers enhanced tools for inspecting and auditing data-access policies, for improved oversight and compliance with data-centric regulations. "To say that we are 'excited' about Denodo Platform 9.0 is a vast understatement," said Alberto Pan, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Denodo. "This release, developed over several years, brings an unprecedented level of intelligence to data management, which will open up a wealth of new opportunities for both business and technical users. The new AI and data-preparation features, including support for RAG, will bring advanced, trusted, data analytics to a wider group of users, while the improved MPP and DevOps capabilities will accelerate data access, under the hood, to make the data analytics experience faster and more seamless across a wider range of use cases."

Additional Information What's New in The Denodo Platform 9

Denodo 9 Blog About Denodo Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, for all data-related initiatives across the organization. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across enterprises in 30+ industries all over the world have received payback in less than six months. For more information, visit denodo.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626537892/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]