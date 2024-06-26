[June 26, 2024] New Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite now available on Vodafone's reliable, award-winning network Tweet

The Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite are available now on Vodafone's reliable, award-winning network* from £33 a month** and £20 a month** with (£30 upfront cost)

With 3-36 months 0% APR contracts on Vodafone EVO, customers can get the latest smartphones in a flexible and affordable way, that suits them best

All smartphones on Vodafone EVO come with the UK's only Lifetime Service Promise – with Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty included at no extra cost, meaning phones last longer with Vodafone

Customers who purchase the Honor 200 Pro can claim a Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 8 portable Bluetooth speaker worth £279.99 LONDON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite are now available on Vodafone's reliable, award-winning network (www.vodafone.co.uk). The latest devices from Honor are available with Vodafone EVO, the smart way to buy a new smartphone. The flexible mobile offering lets customers get their new device at a monthly price that suits them best. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new smartphone, as well as choose the length of their phone plan – anything from 3-36 months interest free. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from three months into their plan. For more information on Vodafone EVO – please click here. Every phone purchased on Vodafone EVO comes with the UK's only Lifetime Service Promise. This market-leading offering provides customers with Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty, at no extra cost. Customers benefit from free battery health checks and replacements for up to three years with Battery Refresh. What's more, Lifetime Warranty covers device repairs against manufacturer faults for as long as customers have a Pay Monthly Airtime Plan, meaning phones last longer with Vodafone. Those who order the Honor 200 Pro by 13 August 2024 can claim a Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 8 portable Bluetooth speaker worth £279.99. 5 great reasons to order the new Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite and today with Vodafone EVO: Ultimate flexibility – interest-free phone contracts from 3-36 months, flexible upfront costs, and upgrades as early as 3 months into the plan

Participants who or purchase the HONOR 200 Pro ('Qualifying Product') from Vodafone from 25th June 2024 to 13th August 2024 ('Qualifying Period') will be eligible to claim a Promotional Item by redemption, to be delivered directly to Participants' address in the United Kingdom. Any purchase made to the Qualifying Product before 00:00 on 25th June 2024 GMT or after 23:59 on 13th August 2024 GMT fall outside of the Qualifying Period will not be valid. The Promotional Item will be subjected to promotional items' availability and will be dispatched within twenty-one (21) days of a verified claim.







Qualifying Product Qualifying Period Promotional Items Redemption Period HONOR 200 Pro 25th June – 13th August Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 (Black) 9th July – 24th September

*Reliable, award-winning network: The UK relies on Vodafone as a network provider as it: i) powers critical national infrastructure and 77% of emergency services, ii) has coverage in 99% of UK homes, iii) covers 96% of the UK and iv) has won numerous awards. See full details and awards on our Network page: https://www.vodafone.co.uk/network **Monthly price shown, plus any out of bundle costs, will increase each April by the Consumer Price Index rate published in January of that year + an additional 3.9%. If you have a Device Plan, this will not affect your monthly Device Plan payments: vodafone.co.uk/pricechanges. Minimum term agreement, credit check, eligibility and terms apply. ***London's Best Network: Based on the NET CHECK 2023 Benchmark measurement report of mobile networks in Greater London. Tested with latest commercially available equipment, on drive and walk tests, on four mobile networks, from April – May 2023. The NET CHECK trademark is used under license and with permission. Details of the test. Vodafone EVO lets you select a Monthly Device Plan Credit Agreement (3-36 months) with a Monthly Airtime Plan. The device price will be the same whatever you choose. Device Plans over 12 months require a 24-month Monthly Airtime Plan. You can pay off your Device Plan early. If you do, you can then keep your Airtime Plan on a 30-day contract or leave. If your Airtime Plan ends for any reason, you will need to keep on paying your Monthly Device Plan (either in full or monthly). Terms. UK's Only Lifetime Service Promise: Vodafone is the only network that offers both i) Lifetime Warranty which covers your phone for manufacturer defects provided you have an active Pay Monthly Airtime Plan, and ii) Battery Refresh which offers phone battery health checks & required replacements for up to 3 years. Terms & conditions apply. Lifetime Warranty is an extended warranty covering manufacturer's defects (on phones purchased via Vodafone directly), provided you have an active Pay Monthly Airtime Plan. Excludes damaged and tampered phones. Terms and conditions apply. Battery Refresh replaces your phone's battery if it fails one of the Battery Refresh Tool tests. Available for up to three years depending on your plan. On phones purchased via Vodafone directly. Excludes damaged and tampered phones. Terms and conditions apply. Upgrade from month three means a) buying a new Device Plan (which is a credit agreement) and Xtra Plan (which is an Airtime Plan) and b) either (i) paying off the remaining amount on your current Device Plan prior to upgrading, or (ii) paying for your current Device Plan along with your new Device Plan. Subject to credit check, eligibility & terms. VeryMe Rewards: Terms & eligibility applies, see vodafone.co.uk/rewards or relevant reward terms in My Vodafone app for details. Finance subject to status and credit checks. 18 +. Direct debit required. Vodafone Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for consumer credit lending and insurance distribution activity (Financial Services Register No. 712210). Registered in England and Wales. Company No 01471587. Registered Office: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2FN. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-honor-200-pro-and-honor-200-lite-now-available-on-vodafones-reliable-award-winning-network-302183031.html

