New Square Survey Finds 1 in 3 Consumers are in an Open Relationship with Their Hair Stylist

A new survey by Square analyzes the relationship between clients and their hair stylist, uncovering that 1 in 3 of consumers are in an 'open relationship' with their provider. The survey highlights the key factors that can either make or break long-lasting client loyalty in the beauty and personal care industry.
For those in an 'open relationship' with their stylist or barber, this sentiment was most common for younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials, along with men. These clients primarily faced operational and logistical barriers which caused them to visit another provider:
After exploring other relationships beyond their primary stylist, Square found that 61% of clients regretted going to another provider. Given that many originally strayed for practical reasons, it's no surprise that more than half of consumers (57%) went back to their original stylist, while 30% opted to stay with their new provider. Another 13% remain committed to playing the field, with plans to keep seeing new stylists until they find "the one."
The survey also found that convenience and ease continue to be top drivers when consumers pick a stylist or barber. For clients that explored other relationships, they reported that they'd return to their previous provider if they had access to the following:
"Clients are incredibly busy and for businesses that don't use seamless booking software, they're missing out on an entire pool of clients," said Ashley Heywood, Health & Beauty Product Marketing Lead at Square. "Businesses need to make the booking process as easy as possible, all the way from making the first appointment to receiving automated reminders. All of this enables beauty sellers to look and feel professional, which helps uplevel their business with existing and prospective clients."
Although a third of consumers are playing the field, Square found that 67% are in a committed relationship with their hair care provider
"We are so grateful for our many loyal, long term customers. A lot of them essentially become our family," said Dave Lechasseur, Owner of Savvy Salon de Barbier, Montreal, QC. "We see them on a regular basis, and they end up opening up to us. And Square has definitely helped us to nurture that fidelity and loyalty with our customers - it helps us keep in regular contact so that even when they're not in the shop, they know we're thinking about them."
For a cohesive view of the beauty industry, Square also analyzed consumer behavior changes over the years, and how beauty sellers have adapted to these shifts and leaned into a growth mindset. Findings include:
For a full analysis of the survey findings, download the report here
Methodology
This survey was conducted online from May 2 to May 8, 2024 among 2,009 Adults in the U.S. and 1,002 Adults in Canada. The data were weighted to demographically reflect the makeup of the general population in the U.S. and Canada. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2% and the margin of error among subgroups is greater. All subgroups highlighted in reporting have a base N size of 100 or more unless otherwise stated.
Square analysis is from transaction data from hundreds of thousands of beauty and personal care sellers in the U.S. and Canada between January 2021 and May 2024.
