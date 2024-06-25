TMCnet News
New Kiddie Academy of Greenwood to offer child care assistance for employees through Indiana's Senate Bill 2
Indy child care provider leverages legislation for recruitment and retention
INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Greenwood, the newest Indianapolis-area location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, announces its participation in Indiana's new child care assistance legislation, Senate Bill 2, and will begin accepting employee subsidies and vouchers, and expanding recruitment efforts to employees in the 16- to 17-year-old age group immediately.
"The new legislation is a valuable step forward in addressing the child care shortage in Indiana. By providing financial assistance to child care employees and relaxing age restrictions, the bill has allowed us to focus on attracting and retaining high quality educators to whom we have not had access in the past," said Mauricio Fracon, chairman of TCF Schools Management, which owns and operates Kiddie Academy of Greenwood.
Fracon plans to use Senate Bill 2 legislation as a chance to grow the pool of qualified candidates for the Kiddie Academy of Greenwood location by offering assistance to employees who are in need of child care and by considering talented employees who have an early interest in educational child care. The legislation ill also allow the Academy to meet optimal staffing ratios more easily.
Kiddie Academy of Greenwood, which opened in December, is Fracon's third Indiana Kiddie Academy location and the 12th Kiddie Academy location nationwide under his management group. The new 11,935 square-foot facility includes 14 classrooms and 12,156 square feet of outdoor play space. The Academy is licensed to serve 190 children and brings approximately 40 jobs to the community.
"By addressing the child care shortage, this legislation will have a positive ripple effect on our community, supporting working families and contributing to the healthy development of children. We applaud this initiative and look forward to its positive impact on our Academy and the families we serve," said Heloisa Souza, vice president of operations for TCF Schools Management.
For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/greenwood/.
