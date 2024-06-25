TMCnet News
|
New Survey Uncovers American Sentiment Toward Potential TikTok Ban
How Much Time Will Americans Get Back if TikTok is Banned? App Users Share How They Anticipate a TikTok Ban Will Change Their Habits
GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by HostingAdvice.com reveals Americans' varied opinions on a potential nationwide ban of TikTok. Amid ongoing debates and legislative scrutiny, the survey highlights how different demographic groups and TikTok users feel about the ban and its impact on their daily lives. How much time would they get back sans scrolling? What do they think about common TikTok talking points in the media?
Key Findings
Does Your State Support or Oppose a TikTok Ban?
Although a TikTok ban is viewed as a bipartisan issue, states tend to follow party lines on the topic, according to our survey results. Almost all of the states that most support a ban are historically blue, while those that oppose it are traditionally red.
Furthermore, 36% of TikTok users believe the Chinese government can access their data through TikTok. This concern is shared by 46% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats.
"There's a stark difference in how the U.S. government and U.S. TikTok users view the platform's threat to Americans," said HostingAdvice technology expert Joe Warnimont. "Perhaps some TikTok users see freedom of choice as more important than averting China's gaze, while others might rebuke further governmental regulations."
Methodology
About HostingAdvice.com
For more information about the survey and its findings, visit HostingAdvice.com.
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-uncovers-american-sentiment-toward-potential-tiktok-ban-302181232.html
SOURCE HostingAdvice.com