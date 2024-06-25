TMCnet News
New Commvault Survey Uncovers Five Capabilities that Helped Companies Recover Faster from Cyberattacks
Conducted in conjunction with GigaOm, global survey finds resiliency markers impact confidence, preparedness, and recoverability
TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today in collaboration with research firm GigaOm, released its 2024 Cyber Recovery Readiness Report. This eye-opening, global survey of 1,000 security and IT respondents across 11 countries directly addresses a fundamental question – "what can businesses do to be more resilient in the face of cyberattacks?"
Commvault and GigaOm were able to pinpoint five key capabilities, also called resiliency markers, that when deployed together, helped companies recover faster from cyberattacks and experience fewer breaches compared to companies that did not follow the same path.
These five resiliency markers emerged after data analysis teams combed through survey results across a range of topics including: how often companies were breached, what resilience technologies were (or were not) deployed, and how rapidly businesses were able to recover data and resume normal operations. The resiliency markers are as follows:
In assessing the results, only 13% of respondents were categorized as cyber mature. The survey yielded very interesting observations
"One of the key findings from the research is that in order to truly advance cyber preparedness, organizations can't cut corners. We saw significant disparities in resilience between organizations that deployed one or two of the resiliency markers versus four or five," said Chris Ray, Cybersecurity Analyst, GigaOm. "It's critical that organizations think about resiliency in layers. Less than 85% of respondents surveyed do that today. This needs to rapidly change if companies want to be resilient and have the upper hand against bad actors."
"As we drill down into these cyber capabilities, key practices are emerging as fundamentally critical to any cyber preparedness strategy, and testing for cyber recovery readiness is one of them," said Tim Zonca, VP, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "Companies that just focus on testing for disaster recovery are missing the boat. Given the evolving nature of cyber threats, frequent and modern testing practices for cyber recovery are essential so environments are not re-infected and recovery processes are robust."
