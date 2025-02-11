[June 24, 2024] New Era Advisors Launches; Beth Rahn to Provide Fundraising Advisory for Female and Diverse Investment Managers Tweet

Beth Rahn, former Head of Family Capital at McNally Capital, has announced the launch of her fundraising advisory firm, New Era Advisors ("New Era"). New Era will provide fundraising advisory and fund placement services to female and diverse investment managers in the private markets, including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624336503/en/ Fundraising Executive Beth Rahn Launches New Era Advisors to Provide Fundraising Advisory for Female and Diverse Investment Managers in the Private Markets (Photo: Business Wire) "Study after study has shown that backing female investment managers generates higher returns, and yet women are frequently overlooked in the private markets," stated Rahn. "Backing female and diverse managers represents an opportunity for investors to drive alpha. I founded New Era with the mission of promoting gender equity through capital allocation - promoting purpose-built investments that also generate market-leading returns."



New Era Advisors will predominantly focus on fund raises and will selectively execute on direct equity raises, including with independent sponsors. New Era will work with both emerging managers raising Funds I through III as well as more tenured investment managers. Rahn is a 15-year private investments executive, having spent her career as a fundraiser in the private markets. Prior to launching New Era Advisors, Rahn led fundraising and investor relations as Head of Family Capital at McNally Capital, a private equity buyout firm. She has raised capital for both emerging as well as more tenured managers and across capital structures, including funds and deal-by-deal models. Rahn takes a high-touch approach to relationship management and has a unique ability for storytelling and communicating complex investment concepts. Over the course of her career, she has built a world-class network of family office relationships, while also working closely with institutional investors.

About New Era Advisors New Era Advisors is a private advisory firm that provides fundraising advisory and fund placement services to top performing female and diverse investment managers in alternative asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt. The firm was founded with the mission of promoting gender equity through capital allocation. Securities will be offered through Old City Securities, LLC, a FINRA-member broker-dealer. More information can be found at: www.new-era-advisors.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624336503/en/

