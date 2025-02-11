[June 24, 2024] New Book from NSTA Press Helps Science Teachers to Empower Students to Use Their Knowledge, Not Just Memorize Facts Tweet

NSTA Press has published a new book centered around helping teachers create tasks that guide students to go beyond memorizing facts by empowering them to use their knowledge and understanding during assessments. More than just another set of guidelines, Creating and Using Instructionally Supportive Assessments in NGSS Classrooms provides a step-by-step pathway for creating tasks that support, engage, and encourage students in Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) classrooms. This book is an essential tool for any teacher looking to spark a love for science, whether you're a seasoned curriculum developer or just starting out. NSTA's Chief of Publications and Digital Products, Cathy Iammartino says, "We are excited to introduce 'Creating and Using Instructionally Supportive Assessments in NGSS Classrooms,' a groundbreaking addition to our educational resources. Our goal is to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills to create meaningful assessment experiences that drive student engagement and achievement in science education, and this book aligns with that mission." The book is built with the NGSS in mind and the Next Generation Science Assessment design is centered around the three dimensions of science learning: disciplinary core ideas, crosscutting concepts, and science and engineering practices. Including sample assessment tasks, rubrics, and dimension maps, this publication encourages creativity and innovation in both students and teachers and serves as a valuable resource for instructors of grades K-12. Veteran author and distinguished professor, Joseph Krajcik writes, "We wrote 'Creating and Using Instructionally Supportive Assessments in NGSS Classrooms' to help teachers navigate the complexities of assessment within the NGSS framework. Our aim is to equip educators with the tools o create assessments that not only evaluate student progress but also actively support and enhance learning."



This September, join us for a four-part professional book study for K-12 teachers, hosted by Creating and Using Instructionally Supportive Assessments in NGSS Classrooms authors Joseph Krajcik and Christopher Harris. Learn how to create your own assessment tasks that can be used in instructionally supportive ways and immerse yourself in the NGSA design process. For any additional information, to preview a sample chapter from this title, or to purchase a copy of Creating and Using Instructionally Supportive Assessments in NGSS Classrooms, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The book is priced at $49.99 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $39.99. (Stock # PB462X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-704-3)

About NSTA The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; and LinkedIn.

