[June 21, 2024] New Charter Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide Tweet

Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry DENVER, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation. For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who's-Who in the managed services industry. MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that wighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.



Channel Futures is pleased to name New Charter Technologies to the 2024 MSP 501. "We're thrilled and honored to be named to the Channel Futures MSP 501 list," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. Our mission has always been to provide the best technology solutions and support to our clients, and being included in this list reaffirms that we're on the right track. We're excited to keep pushing boundaries and delivering outstanding service every day."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management. READ FULL RELEASE Contact:

Allison Francis

319-572-2145

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-charter-technologies-ranked-on-channel-futures-2024-msp-501tech-industrys-most-prestigious-list-of-managed-service-providers-worldwide-302179207.html SOURCE New Charter Technologies

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]