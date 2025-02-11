[June 20, 2024] New CompTIA Network+ certification strengthens foundational skills, expands security scope of training for tech professionals Tweet

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today introduced an updated edition of CompTIA Network+, the professional certification that validates the core skills needed to securely establish and maintain the essential computer networks that are the backbone of the global economy. CompTIA Network+ is a crucial steppingstone for early career professionals seeking high-growth careers in networking and cybersecurity, validating a wide range of practical skills needed to harden networks, deploy wired and wireless solutions, and ensure critical network availability. “Network+ equips employees with the foundational network security skills crucial for identifying vulnerabilities, managing network access, and implementing network security controls,” said Teresa Sears, vice president of product management at CompTIA. “Professionals who earn this credential have demonstrated their ability and confidence to provide critical network support to organizations of all sizes.” Employers listed 1.1 million job postings in the U.S. seeking candidates with systems administration and other network-related skills last year, according to research from CompTIA. Junior network administrators, data center support technicians, network engineers, system administrators, network operations center technicians, telecommunications technicians and cable technicians are some of the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA Network+ certified. CompTIA’s new Network+ exam (N10-009) includes more extensive coverage of modern network environments and extended discussions of factors related to physical network installations. Essential skills, including IP addressing, connecting networks, wireless standards and technologies, network availability, and securing and hardeningnetworks continue as key parts of the program. Cybersecurity remains a critical part of Network+, which now integrates zero-trust architecture and other forms of network fortification.



Network+ also covers Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN). The program introduces infrastructure as code (IaC), which is considered a transformative approach that leverages code for improved provisioning and support of computing infrastructure. Other additions to Network+ include large-scale network deployments and scalability via the use of VxLAN (virtual extensible Local Area Network), Intermediate Distribution Frames (IDF), and Main Distribution Frames (MDF).

CompTIA Network+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements. CertMaster Learning Products for Network+ Alongside the release of the new exam is an updated suite of CompTIA eLearning solutions. The CertMaster Network+ learning products for the exam introduce an updated course structure and learning design model designed to provide greater consistency in the learning experience and improve information retention and skills development. CertMaster Learn Network+ delivers a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning experience that includes instructional content, videos, performance-based questions, skills assessments and simulated labs. Instruction is centered around a learning progression model to help students learn concepts and actively build skills related to the course objectives. The course is broken into modules and lessons, and different activities throughout the course provide hands-on skills practice and personalized instruction. CertMaster Perform Network+ takes the learning experience to the next level with the inclusion of live labs for practical skills training for more advanced job tasks and scenarios. CertMaster Labs Network+ enables real-world skills development through a remote, browser-based lab environment. This includes labs that run simulations of hardware and operating systems as well as live labs that run in an environment with a fully functional range of virtual machines, networks, and cloud accounts. Also introduced with the enhanced learning products is access to a new Network Modeler simulation tool. This graphical simulation tool provides students with practical experience in understanding, designing, testing, and resolving network issues. It offers a safe environment for students to strategize and set up network devices, simulating the network's behavior and performance without the need for physical implementation. CertMaster Practice Network+ is an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they still need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention as they prepare for the Network+ certification exam. The Official Network+ Student Guide is designed to help learners master the material for their certification exams. The guide is clearly written, structured, and flexible so learners can study at any pace. For complete information on CompTIA Network+ and related CompTIA Learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/network. -30- About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

