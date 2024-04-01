TMCnet News
New Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Currently in a Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Influenza A may be Effective Against the H5N1 Avian Influenza Strain Identified in Humans Exposed to Infected Dairy Cows
BOTHELL, Wash., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COCP) novel, broad-spectrum antiviral CC-42344 inhibits activity in the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) PB2 protein recently identified in infected dairy cattle, according to recently completed in vitro studies. CC-42344 is a new class of antiviral drugs designed to block essential steps in the replication and transcription of the influenza A virus.
Cocrystal is conducting an influenza A Phase 2a clinical study with orally administered CC-42344 and expects to report topline results in the second half of 2024. This study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, antiviral and clinical benefits in influenza A infected subjects. In late 2022 Cocrystal reported favorable safety and tolerability results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.
Cocrystal demonstrated the potential efficacy of CC-42344 against the new avian flu strain with the recently published genome sequence for H5N1. Using its proprietary structure-based platform, Cocrystal created a high-resolution crystal structure of this avian PB2 protein and confirmed that CC-42344 binds to its highly conserved PB2 region. The in vitro data were generated testing CC-42344 against the avian H5N1 PB2 protein and further support CC-42344’s activity similar to that of Cocrystal’s data with pandemic and seasonal influenza A.
“The findings validate our broad-spectrum approach to the treatment and prevention of pandemic flu. This is important as there are no specific FDA-approved vaccines to prevent infections by this virus in humans,” said Sam Lee, PhD, President and co-CEO of Cocrystal. “These findings support our previously reported preclinical data showing that CC-42344 is highly active against seasonal and pandemic influenza A strains, including emerging mutations. CC-42344 is an inhibitor compound providing a unique mechanism of action with a high barrier to resistance.”
“Recent CDC reported avian flu outbreaks in the U.S., which include the first cases of humans exposed to infected dairy cows, are concerning,” said James Martin, CFO and co-CEO of Cocrystal. “The CDC reported three additional cases of avian influenza infection from exposure to dairy cows in early June and avian flu is now confirmed in more than 100 dairy herds in 12 U.S. states.”
About Avian Influenza A H5N1
The CDC analyzed sera (blood) collected from people of all ages in all 10 Health & Human Services regions during the 2022-2023 and 2021-2022 flu seasons. These samples were challenged with H5N1 virus to see whether there was an antibody reaction. Data from this study suggest that there is extremely low to no population immunity to clade 2.3.4.4b A (H5N1) viruses in the U.S. Antibody levels remained low regardless of whether or not the participants received a seasonal flu vaccination, meaning that seasonal flu vaccination did not produce antibodies to H5N1 viruses.
Cocrystal Pharma determined the high resolution X-ray crystal structure of the recent avian influenza A (H5N1) PB2 protein and confirmed activity of CC-42344 in vitro (NIH GeneBank ID:influenza A/Texas/37/2024(H5N1). The crystal structure of the avian influenza A (H5N1) PB2 protein showed new mutations located outside the PB2 active site. Subsequent studies showed that CC-42344 binds to the active site of the avian influenza A (H5N1) PB2 protein as previously demonstrated with the pandemic and seasonal influenza A PB2. Preliminary in vitro assays confirmed that CC-42344 exhibits high potency against the avian influenza A (H5N1) PB2 protein.
About CC-42344
Cocrystal is conducting a Phase 2a human challenge study in the United Kingdom to evaluate safety, viral and clinical measures of oral CC-42344 in healthy volunteers who are challenged with influenza A. CC-42344 was advanced into Phase 2a testing following favorable safety and tolerability results reported in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers conducted in Australia. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®, while also demonstrating favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles.
