New Deloitte Report Details the Potential of Biotechnology to Bring New Life to People, Products and the Planet
Key takeaways
Why this matters
From rapidly engineered life-saving therapeutics, ecological replacements for traditional textiles, and biological enzymes that dissolve plastic waste, the biotech landscape has expanded to include a wide array of innovations — and this report helps organizations make sense of the change and pinpoint areas to play in based on their specific goals.
Deloitte structures considerations for "People," "Product" and "Planet," to reflect this breadth and the potential biotechnology offers in each area:
Key quotes
"It's intuitive that biotechnology innovations figure to improve both the quality and span of human life. Less obvious, but equally compelling, is biotech's ptential to radically improve product manufacturing and the health of the planet. Increasingly, the most important cues we can take and build upon are the ones nature has already established. We're evolving from manipulating nature to emulating it."
"Biotechnology isn't just about building with biology — it's about bringing humanity back in sync with nature. Since the Industrial Revolution, so much of humanity's progress has been made at nature's expense. Now, instead of depleting the natural world, we can learn from and create with it, ushering in a new era where both prosperity and the planet can coexist."
Deloitte BioTech report highlights
From humanity's earliest days, the grace and efficiency of the natural world has inspired our advancement, but modern biotechnology takes our relationship with nature a step farther. Humans today are not just being inspired by biology, we are engineering with biology itself. Deloitte's report chronicles this transformation and spotlights how life sciences, health care services, consumer products and sustainable agriculture are industries primed to see the benefits of biotechnologies most immediately through first-person accounts of the experimentation already taking place.
Biotechnology helps patients avoid unnecessary trips to the doctor — and can help provide more accurate health data to inform patients. It can increase the speed of drug discovery and makes drugs safer by avoiding off-target issues and development liabilities. It helps humankind grow more food and protects the planet from the effects of mass agriculture, while also guiding the creation of products and packages that use circular materials with potentially endless reuse and incentivizing us to ditch products that harm our planet. Understanding the workings of life at their fundamental level even has implications for a new generation of information technology.
What will it take to unleash this potential? Part of the answer may lie in coordination. Many of the players and innovations that are poised to fuel coming advances are operating independently from one another. Within this ecosystem, there is a place for conveners to foster critical connections. Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage™ approach is one model that promotes that kind of collaboration and cross-pollination across industries, organizations and disciplines.
Looking ahead, the report finds many entrepreneurs believe biotechnology will join artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing as the major "step changes" of the coming quarter-century. Among these three, biotechnology currently receives the least fanfare. But that may change.
The exponential technologies in the new study don't fit into familiar information technology categories, but they are just as likely to change the ways we work and live. In this sense, the 2024 "xTech Futures" report is a complement to Deloitte's annual "Tech Trends" report. What will your organization's role be?
To download the full xTech Futures BioTech report, visit here.
