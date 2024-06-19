TMCnet News
New report highlights Canadian study permit approval rate disparities, shows vastly lower approval rates for African students
Report from MPOWER Financing concludes with a call to action for Canadian academic institutions and policymakers to enhance the international student recruitment experience and reform the study permit process.
TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leader in international student financing, today released a comprehensive report on Canadian study permit approval rates for students from around the world across different levels of education. This report, which analyzes data from Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and other sources, found that African students – especially those from Francophone nations – encounter formidable barriers in securing Canadian study permits.
The report shows consistently lower study permit acceptance rates for African students relative to their global peers and advocates for a recalibration of Canada's study permit adjudication processes to foster greater equity and inclusivity.
The report's key findings include:
"At MPOWER, we believe in breaking down barriers to education," said Sasha Ramani, head of Canada and head of Corporate Strategy at MPOWER Financing. "The disparities identified not only deprive bright minds of opportunities, but also deprives Canada of tens of thousands of talented minds and billions of dollars worth of economic contributions. We look forward to continuing working with Canadian policymakers to advise them on enhancements to the study permit program and with Canadian postsecondary institutions seeking to grow and diversify their international student populations."
