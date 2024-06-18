[June 18, 2024] New England Biolabs® and Inorevia to partner on novel solutions for the preparation of challenging samples for next generation sequencing Tweet

IPSWICH, Mass. and PARIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB ®) and Inorevia announce a collaboration to develop automated workflows to maximize data quality by preparation of sequence-ready libraries from challenging samples using NEBNext® library preparation reagents on Inorevia's Magelia® automation platform. Preparing high-quality libraries for sequencing analysis from challenging samples, including those derived from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue, poses several challenges to the production of high-quality sequencing data. Combining NEB's innovative NEBNext reagents for next-generation sequencing sample preparation with Inorevia's unique Magelia® automation platform results in workflows that improve sequencing performance by maximizing the number of molecules derived from samples that can produce accurate sequencing data. Inorevia, with its headquarters located in the south of Paris, France, developed and manufactures its Magelia® automation platform, a unique liquid handling technology with enhanced kinetics and highly efficient magnetic bead handling, that unlocks full walk-away automation of complex workflows. New England Biolabs has been a leader in the development and manufacture of NGS sample preparation reagents for over 15 years. "NEB is a leading company developing and manufacturing not only extremely efficient enzymes, but a large portfolio of innovative solutions for scientists around the world. Innovation is at the core of everything they do, and since our first discussions we felt our companies were a perfect match in terms of vision. This proved to be also a great fit in terms of collaboration between our teams," comments Ame Bendali, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder at Inorevia.



NEB and Inorevia successfully collaborated on automating whole genome sequencing (WGS) library prep, including upfront fragmentation, using the NEBNext® Ultra™ II FS DNA PCR-free Library Prep Kit for Illumina® on the Magelia® platform. This first collaboration demonstrated the Magelia platform's ability to produce high quality sequencing libraries, demonstrating a fully-automated workflow from genomic DNA at and even below the recommended input levels for the kit. According to Fiona Stewart, Ph.D., Associate Director, NEBNext Portfolio Management at NEB, "Inorevia's unique approach provides opportunities to enhance the performance of enzymatic reactions, driving efficiency on a molecular level, with reduced sample loss. We're excited about the potential of combining NEB's unique and highly optimized solutions for library preparation with the Magelia® platform to accomplish science that would otherwise be unattainable."

About Inorevia Co-founded in 2016, Inorevia is a French company exploiting cutting-edge patented technologies to accelerate Research in Life Sciences. Inorevia sample prep technology unlocks high resolution data, even from challenging samples, for a variety of omics applications. At the core of Inorevia's products lie patented technologies enabling the preservation of a maximum of molecules of interest while eliminating background noise from a sample, ultimately impacting data quality. Inorevia's highly efficient, intuitive and full walk-away instruments pave the way toward a new generation of solutions for Life Sciences. Inorevia is a privately held company headquartered in Bagneux (Paris south), France. For more information about Inorevia, visit www.inorevia.com About New England Biolabs Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.



