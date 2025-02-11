[June 18, 2024] New Education Data from Flexi Reveals Students' Comfortability Asking Questions to AI Over Their Teachers Tweet

The landscape of classroom interactions is evolving as students increasingly turn to artificial intelligence for academic help. According to a recent survey conducted by CK-12, a leading nonprofit and digital learning platform, over 32% of U.S. middle and high school students feel most comfortable asking AI tools like CK-12's Flexi AI Tutor for assistance with their studies, surpassing the comfort level of asking their teachers. CK-12, during the 2023-2024 school year, surveyed over 700 students across the United States to explore changes in "question comfortability" both inside and outside the classroom. The findings highlight a significant shift in how students seek answers and support: 20% of students expressed they don't feel comfortable at all asking questions in the classroom.

21% prefer to ask someone other than their teacher or look up the information online later.

27% still feel comfortable asking their teachers questions directly in the classroom.

32% of students reported feeling most comfortable asking AI tools for help. These insights reflect a growing reliance on digital tools for learning, a trend that has been accelerated by the increasing integration of technology in education. CK-12's platform exemplifies this shift, offering education-led prompts, curriculum-approved textbooks, and their renoned Flexi AI Tutor to support both teachers and students. This empowers students to explore topics independently and gain assistance without the anxiety that can accompany classroom questioning.



"The way students learn and seek help is changing rapidly," says CEO Neeru Khosla. "Our goal at CK-12 is to provide accessible, flexible resources that meet students when and where they are, helping them build confidence and succeed academically." For parents, educators, and students, CK-12 Flexi AI Tutor offers a versatile solution to enhance learning both in and out of the classroom. By leveraging the capabilities of AI, Flexi aims to alleviate the pressures of traditional classroom dynamics and foster an environment where students feel comfortable and supported in their educational journey.

ABOUT CK-12 CK-12 Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving student learning outcomes by providing high-quality resources. Its mission is to empower students, teachers, and parents by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative educational practices. Through its adaptable and personalized learning platforms, CK-12 strives to make education more equitable and accessible to students around the world. CK-12's flagship AI tutor, Flexi, embodies our commitment to revolutionizing education by offering tailored support and fostering lifelong learning. https://www.ck12.org/ ABOUT NEERU KHOSLA Neeru Khosla, born in Delhi, India, is a prominent figure in the field of education, dedicated to revolutionizing learning on a global scale. In 2007, she co-founded the CK-12 Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at reducing the cost of academic books for the K-12 market both in the U.S. and worldwide by providing free, high-quality educational materials. Recently, the CK-12 Foundation launched the Flexi AI Tutor, an innovative tool designed to personalize learning experiences using artificial intelligence. Neeru holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree from Stanford University, which has significantly influenced her innovative approach to education. Based in Palo Alto, California, Neeru continues to drive various philanthropic efforts. Her work with CK-12 reflects her commitment to leveraging technology to make education more accessible and equitable for all students. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618783175/en/

