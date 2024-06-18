TMCnet News
New Research Shows Proactive, Positive Attendance Management Strategies Triple Improvement Rates for Chronically Absent K-12 Students
SchoolStatus' new report analyzes data and trends from nearly one million students over three years
RIDGELAND, Miss., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, today released its National K-12 Attendance Data Trends report that examines the attendance trends of nearly one million K-12 students. These districts implemented proactive, positive attendance management strategies and tools over three consecutive school years (2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-2024).
This analysis examines chronic absenteeism rates and attendance rates across district size, grade levels, and student ethnicities and compares the SchoolStatus dataset to publically reported national attendance data. The findings show that districts implementing proactive, consistent attendance interventions saw a 22% improvement in chronic absenteeism rates from 2021-22 to 2022-23 versus only 7% improvement nationally over that same timeframe.
Key Takeaways:
High School Students and Larger Districts Show High Chronic Absenteeism Rates
SchoolStatus provides districts with a comprehensive, equity-based attendance approach emphasizing universal prevention and engagement, early warning systems, targeted outreach, and intensive support and service coordination, rather than traditional punitive methods. Districts that use the SchoolStatus Attend product see significant improvement over the national average every year.
"Attendance is critical across all grade levels and we're continuing to see alarming rates of chronic absenteeism in U.S. schools year over year," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Many districts use outdated techniques that focus on punishment rather than positive reinforcement. We have seen time and time again why those methods don't work. By connecting with families to understand why their student is missing school and creating an encouraging school environment with open communication, we can get students back into the classroom."
Full findings are available in the National K-12 Attendance Data Trends report.
