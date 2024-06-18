[June 18, 2024] New Research Shows Proactive, Positive Attendance Management Strategies Triple Improvement Rates for Chronically Absent K-12 Students Tweet

SchoolStatus' new report analyzes data and trends from nearly one million students over three years RIDGELAND, Miss., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, today released its National K-12 Attendance Data Trends report that examines the attendance trends of nearly one million K-12 students. These districts implemented proactive, positive attendance management strategies and tools over three consecutive school years (2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-2024). This analysis examines chronic absenteeism rates and attendance rates across district size, grade levels, and student ethnicities and compares the SchoolStatus dataset to publically reported national attendance data. The findings show that districts implementing proactive, consistent attendance interventions saw a 22% improvement in chronic absenteeism rates from 2021-22 to 2022-23 versus only 7% improvement nationally over that same timeframe. Key Takeaways: High School Students and Larger Districts Show High Chronic Absenteeism Rates In 2023-24, chronic absenteeism rates were highest among high school students at 27.74% for 9th graders, escalating to 31.84% of 12th graders

Chrnic absenteeism was lowest in the early elementary grades, with a rate of 26% in kindergarten, and dropping to 16.5% by 3rd grade

Smaller districts (3,500> students) improved chronic absenteeism rates by 36.39% between the 2021-22 to 2023-24 school years

Large districts (20,000+ students) show just 19.63% improvement for the same time period



Chronic Absenteeism Continues to Impact Historically Marginalized Students In 2023-24, students identifying as Black (30.1%), Hispanic/Latinx (25.72%), Native American (32.84%), and Pacific Islander (32.47%) had chronic absenteeism rates of 25% or higher

Asian students had the lowest chronic absenteeism rate at 10.49%; while white students had a chronic absenteeism rate of 18.36%

Hispanic students' chronic absenteeism rate improved by 16.7%, double the 7% national improvement rate SchoolStatus provides districts with a comprehensive, equity-based attendance approach emphasizing universal prevention and engagement, early warning systems, targeted outreach, and intensive support and service coordination, rather than traditional punitive methods. Districts that use the SchoolStatus Attend product see significant improvement over the national average every year.

"Attendance is critical across all grade levels and we're continuing to see alarming rates of chronic absenteeism in U.S. schools year over year," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Many districts use outdated techniques that focus on punishment rather than positive reinforcement. We have seen time and time again why those methods don't work. By connecting with families to understand why their student is missing school and creating an encouraging school environment with open communication, we can get students back into the classroom." Full findings are available in the National K-12 Attendance Data Trends report. About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication and attendance solutions that enhance school-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district attendance trends gives educators and administrators full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus supports student success across the U.S. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com . Media Contact:

