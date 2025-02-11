TMCnet News
New Genesys Report Highlights Millennials' Influence on Global Customer and Employee Trends
Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced the release of a new research report, "Generational dynamics and the experience economy." The report delves into the intricate dynamics of four distinct generations - Generation Z, millennials, Generation X and boomers - to help businesses understand the evolving preferences and needs of today's consumers and workforce.
From varying attitudes toward AI adoption in the workplace, to differing expectations for customer service personalization, to preferences for communication channels and brand values, the report's findings emphasize the complexity for organizations to orchestrate experiences that meet diverse sets of needs effectively.
While the Genesys research revealed distinctions among generations spanning North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, it also revealed a striking number of similarities. Despite cultural differences, customers and employees share many of the same expectations for brands.
For example, quality and price are the most important factors in consumers' buying decisions across all regions and among every generation. As employees, Gen Z and millennials worldwide value a supportive work environment and culture, flexibility and work-life balance over good compensation, recognition, and benefits.
Each generation brings its own unique perspectives, preferences and expectations to their brand interactions. To drive loyalty today, organizations need to deeply understand their customers and employees to ensure their experiences resonate.
Key Findings
In a time where remarkable experiences are the expected - whether a large global enterprise or small, local business - the report underscores the transformative power of delivering on the unique expectations of each generation to foster long-term loyalty and business growth.
To learn more about what's driving today's consumers and employees, read the full global report, "Generational dynamics and the experience economy" here.
Methodology
Genesys commissioned Savanta, Inc., to conduct a global survey of nearly 13,000 adults across five global regions and 21 countries, which was fielded during February and March 2024. The survey explored their expectations, perceptions and experiences as both consumers and employees.
