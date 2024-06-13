TMCnet News
|
New Survey: According to Teachers, AI Usage Has Surged Since the Start of the School Year
Half of teachers report an increase in the use of AI and continue to seek professional learning and guidelines around implementation
TEMPE, Ariz., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today released findings from its update, "The 2024 Educator AI Report: Perceptions, Practices, and Potential," providing insight into how teachers' perceptions of AI use in the classroom have evolved since the start of the 2023–24 school year.
Key findings show that 50% of educators reported an increase in AI usage, by both students and teachers, over the 2023
Despite these advancements, 33% of educators remain dissatisfied with the current level of AI implementation, citing insufficient training, exposure, and lack of clear policies or guidelines. Schools must continue to prioritize effective AI implementation to fully realize its potential to enhance educational outcomes.
"Imagine Learning is dedicated to solving real problems for educators by integrating AI to reduce teachers' workloads, which will enable them to focus more on direct student engagement," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer o Imagine Learning. "Our commitment to creating collaboratively with our education partners ensures that AI tools are practical and supportive, ultimately enhancing learning outcomes and providing timely feedback to students."
Other key findings from Imagine Learning's report include:
"The survey highlights how quickly AI is becoming a significant influence in today's classrooms," said Jason Fournier, Vice President of Product Management for AI Initiatives at Imagine Learning. "We are focused on deeply integrating AI into our products and tools to meet educators' needs, ensuring each student benefits from personalized, effective learning experiences. By addressing these challenges, we aim to provide enriched educational opportunities to every student."
Download the full report to see more of what teachers say about AI's role in the classroom. For comparison, you can find the previous iteration of the report from September 2023 here.
Methodology
About Imagine Learning
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-according-to-teachers-ai-usage-has-surged-since-the-start-of-the-school-year-302171653.html
SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC