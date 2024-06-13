TMCnet News
New Survey: 84% of Respondents Would Participate in a Hospital-at-Home Program In Order To Get Home Sooner
Vivalink's survey reveals strong consumer support for flexible care models, indicating a need for home based care as part of the national healthcare system
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 Hospital at Home (HaH) programs have been approved across the country, allowing thousands of patients to be monitored in the comfort of their homes after leaving the hospital. Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, is sharing results from a new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers 40 years and older about their opinions surrounding participating in a HaH program.
Key findings from the survey include:
The survey's findings are particularly compelling as the waivers introduced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed inpatient-level hospital services to be conducted in patients' homes, are set to expire at the end of this year, emphasizing the need for permanent adoption of flexible care models like HaH programs.
"Consumers are increasingly driving the trend towards receiving care in the comfort of their own homes. This shift, accelerated by the COVID pandemic, underscores the importance of providing flexible and convenient healthcare solutions that meet patients' evolving needs," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "At Vivalink, we are committed to the development of advanced digital healthcare solutions in order to improve access and efficiency of the healthcare system for all."
