[June 13, 2024] New Survey: 84% of Respondents Would Participate in a Hospital-at-Home Program In Order To Get Home Sooner Tweet

Vivalink's survey reveals strong consumer support for flexible care models, indicating a need for home based care as part of the national healthcare system CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 Hospital at Home (HaH) programs have been approved across the country, allowing thousands of patients to be monitored in the comfort of their homes after leaving the hospital. Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, is sharing results from a new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers 40 years and older about their opinions surrounding participating in a HaH program. Key findings from the survey include: An overwhelming 84% of respondents are willing to participate in HaH monitoring in order to return home sooner versus staying at the hospital to be monitored.

77% of respondents indicated that they would trust their healthcare provider's recommendation to utilize HaH monitoring.

Of those who have experienced HaH, 84% reported having a positive experience with the program.

49% of respondents who had participated in a HaH program found the remote patient monitoring (RPM) device easy to use. At the same time, of the 16% of respondents who were nt likely to participate in HaH programs, difficulty with devices was cited as a top concern.



Older respondents (over 70) were less likely to have heard of HaH programs (42% vs. 77% of consumers in their 40s), or had participated in HaH programs (11% vs. 66%).

Urban participants were more likely to have participated in HaH programs (71% vs. 25% of rural respondents) but were less likely to prefer completely remote primary care compared to rural participants (19% vs. 36% of rural respondents).

Respondents with three or more hospitalizations in the last 12 months demonstrated a higher willingness to participate in HaH programs (95% vs. 62% of respondents with 2 or fewer hospitalizations) and expressed greater trust in providers' recommendations for HaH monitoring (95% vs 78%). The survey's findings are particularly compelling as the waivers introduced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed inpatient-level hospital services to be conducted in patients' homes, are set to expire at the end of this year, emphasizing the need for permanent adoption of flexible care models like HaH programs.

"Consumers are increasingly driving the trend towards receiving care in the comfort of their own homes. This shift, accelerated by the COVID pandemic, underscores the importance of providing flexible and convenient healthcare solutions that meet patients' evolving needs," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "At Vivalink, we are committed to the development of advanced digital healthcare solutions in order to improve access and efficiency of the healthcare system for all." For more details and infographics, click here: www.vivalink.com/HaHSurvey . About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare technology solutions for remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials. Its Biometrics Data Platform, consisting of medical wearable sensors, data analytics, and cloud services, powers application solutions including Hospital-at-Home, Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring, and remote data capture for Clinical Trials. Media Contact:

[email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-84-of-respondents-would-participate-in-a-hospital-at-home-program-in-order-to-get-home-sooner-302171616.html SOURCE Vivalink

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]