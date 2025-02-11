[June 12, 2024] New Cognyte Survey: AI Is Becoming Essential for Law Enforcement Investigations Tweet

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in investigative analytics software, released the results of a survey on data analytics usage trends within law enforcement agencies (LEAs) worldwide, including federal and state police, financial intelligence units (FIUs), border police and others. LEAs have a common goal to successfully address criminal threats, save lives and prevent financial damage by improving the speed, accuracy and success of investigations. Key takeaways from the 2024 Data Analytics for Law Enforcement Survey: Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming crucial for LEA investigations

Unstructured data is one of the top technological challenges for LEA investigations

Most LEAs are still using multiple, disconnected solutions to analyze their data

Most LEAs plan to modernize their existing data analytics solution

The average LEA investment in data analytics is expected to grow substantially in the next few years Regarding AI, 99 percent of respondents consider AI to be beneficial for law enforcement data anlysis, and 85 percent believe that AI is either critical or very important to the future of law enforcement investigations. The most important AI-powered capabilities for 2024 include pattern recognition (54 percent), image analysis (53 percent) and risk assessment (49 percent).



The report may be valuable for decision-makers in law enforcement and hands-on LEA professionals, including analysts, investigators and detectives. It also provides beneficial insights to senior technical/IT stakeholders responsible for sourcing, implementing and integrating data analytics tools, while ensuring regulatory compliance. Survey Methodology

Given that the world is rapidly changing due to AI's emergence and geopolitical activity, the survey set out to validate working assumptions regarding the challenges faced by LEA stakeholders around data analytics, as well as to learn more about current priorities and future needs and plans for dealing with the challenges.

The survey was administered online by Global Surveyz Research, an independent global research firm. Results are based on responses, collected in February 2024, from about 200 senior law enforcement stakeholders, including Heads of Investigation, Heads of Research, Chief Investigators, Deputy Chiefs of Police, Assistant Chiefs of Police, Commanders, CIOs, Data Analysts, Data Scientists and Heads of Innovation. Survey respondents are from organizations in the Americas (30 percent), Europe (50 percent) and APAC (20 percent) and were recruited through a global B2B research panel and invited via email to complete the survey. About Cognyte Software Ltd.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™.

