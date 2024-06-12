[June 12, 2024] New Ellucian Student Financial Success Innovations Streamline Higher Education's Financial Aid Processes Tweet

Integrated solution increases enrollment and retention by eliminating the #1 barrier for students – financial uncertainty RESTON, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced several innovations across the Ellucian Student Financial Success (formerly CampusLogic) solution to make financial aid processes more personalized, intelligent, and effective. New AI and automation features elevate the user experience, and the improved integration of core systems with financial aid information streamline processes for students and staff. Ellucian Student Financial Success is currently leveraged by more than 720 institutions, with several new adopters in 2024 including the University of Mississippi, Carroll University, Muskingum University, Montgomery College, North Central State College and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Students are at the heart of everything we do at Ellucian," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "Financial uncertainty is the number one barrier to student enrollment and completion. By providing seamless technology experiences, we empower institutions and students to navigate the financial aid journey with confidence and clarity. With the recent changes brought about by the FAFSA Simplification Act, providing innovative and intuitive solutions that reduce financial uncertainty and improve student success has become more crucial than ever." Ellucian Experience now integrates all Ellucian Student Financial Success products within an institution's existing Student Information System (SIS), whether Ellucian Banner or Colleague, to provide a centralized hub to streamline workflows. The Ellucian Student Financial Success solution includes: Raise Me – a personalized pipeline builder that cultivates college readiness and engagement with students as early as ninth grade. NEW: The site includes a 'roadmap to college'feature with a personalized checklist, an improved homepage and informative financial readiness videos. NEW: Raise Me app is now available for Android on the Google Play store.

– a personalized pipeline builder that cultivates college readiness and engagement with students as early as ninth grade. Student Forms – a financial aid solution that automates and simplifies workflows to reduce compliance risk and drive financial aid completion. NEW: User-friendly AI-powered form assistant enhances automation capabilities. NEW: Continuous updates ensure compliance with the evolving FAFSA Simplification Act.

– a financial aid solution that automates and simplifies workflows to reduce compliance risk and drive financial aid completion. Scholarship Universe – intuitive scholarship matching that increases scholarship fund utilization through adaptive student matching and a streamlined scholarship management process. NEW: 'Transfer Applicants' feature now allows for dynamic assigning of applicants to scholarships as needed for rolling admissions processes.

– intuitive scholarship matching that increases scholarship fund utilization through adaptive student matching and a streamlined scholarship management process. Auto Reconciliation – automates the work of processing Title IV Federal Student Aid compliance requirements. NEW: Refreshed User Interface and easier access within Ellucian Experience and the app switcher.

– automates the work of processing Title IV Federal Student Aid compliance requirements. Clear Cost – the only personalized, data-rich net price calculator that encompasses all cost factors and engages prospective students. NEW: Continuous updates ensure compliance with the evolving FAFSA Simplification Act.

– the only personalized, data-rich net price calculator that encompasses all cost factors and engages prospective students. Campus Communicator – the digital educational tool that eliminates student confusion by creating cost transparency and encouraging positive financial aid decision-making.

– the digital educational tool that eliminates student confusion by creating cost transparency and encouraging positive financial aid decision-making. Virtual Advisor – the only advising product that combines AI-driven automation with student data to create student-specific conversations that drive degree completion.

– the only advising product that combines AI-driven automation with student data to create student-specific conversations that drive degree completion. Sponsored Scholar – a community-based emergency funding tool for when unexpected expenses threaten a student's chance of staying in school.



New Jersey Institute of Technology . "The automation of verification processes, digitalization of award offers, and handling scholarships through a digital platform eliminating all manual work has majorly impacted not only our student community but also gave a sigh of relief to all our departmental colleagues and associated staff members who work with us to handle students' financial aid. Work has been more productive and fun!" To learn more about Ellucian Student Financial Success, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/student-financial-success

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes. Media Contact

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ellucian-student-financial-success-innovations-streamline-higher-educations-financial-aid-processes-302170960.html SOURCE Ellucian

