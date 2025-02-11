[June 12, 2024] New Stellar Platform Aims to Save Users Billions in Non-Refundable Experiences Fees Tweet

Stellar, a leading provider of lifestyle experiences, launches its platform today to reduce losses from fixed fees and non-cancelable reservations. Stellar's new platform is a dedicated secondhand market for exclusive lifestyle experiences, including hotel bookings, tickets for travel, dining reservations, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612712839/en/ Stellar, a leading provider of lifestyle experiences, launches its platform today to reduce losses from fixed fees and non-cancelable reservations. Stellar's new platform is a dedicated secondhand market for exclusive lifestyle experiences, including hotel bookings, tickets for travel, dining reservations, and more. (Graphic: Business Wire) Stellar allows sellers, travel experts, and others who accept reservations to effortlessly recoup investments on unusable bookings by providing the reservation details, after which Stellar takes care of the rest by curating content to attract buyers. To better understand luxury consumers, the company surveyed 2,000 individuals across the U.S. for its Luxury Experience Insights Report. Key findings include valuable data on key trends such as the financial impact of non-refundable bookings, adoption of technology to enhance luxury experiences, and prioritization of upscale accommodations. Key Survey Findings: Economic Impact: 30% of luxury consumers have experienced financial losses due to non-refundable bookings in the last two years.



Technology Adoption: 80.25% of respondents are comfortable or very comfortable using technology to enhance their luxury experiences.

Spending Priorities: 55.36% of respondents prioritize upscale accommodations when allocating their budget for luxury experiences.



"Stellar empowers individuals to share, transfer, or sell their exclusive event tickets, upscale accommodations, and other premium experiences, ensuring that the experience remains both dynamic and accessible. Our platform can reduce losses by hundreds of billions in the luxury travel market alone, which was about $1.5 trillion in 2023," said Tony Abrams, CEO of Stellar.

"At Stellar, we are problem-solvers committed to enhancing the luxury experience for our users. Stellar is not just for those with luxury budgets," Abrams added. "Our platform provides access to amazing deals on high-end experiences, making it possible for a wider range of consumers to enjoy premium offerings at competitive rates." Abrams brings over two decades of industry expertise to the forefront of luxury experience solutions. His visionary leadership, honed through founding Four Hundred, a leading travel and lifestyle agency, drives Stellar's mission to uncover the exceptional opportunities that would otherwise be lost. As part of its dedication to social responsibility, Stellar has partnered with the Stars Align Foundation, a charitable organization committed to initiatives focused on children's well-being, women's rights, racial equality, and environmental sustainability. A portion of the proceeds generated through the Stellar platform will directly support these meaningful causes, further reinforcing the company's mission to create positive change and make a difference in the world. For more information about Stellar or to download the app from your favorite app store, please visit www.gostellar.it. 1 Pollfish Data: Luxury Experience Insights Report 2024

2 Source: Verified Market Research About Stellar Stellar is a lifestyle marketplace that enables the resale of non-refundable and non-cancelable reservations and tickets for travel, concerts, sports events, dining, and more. With a mission to return billions to consumers, Stellar's tech solution helps users save money while promoting responsible and efficient resource use. Designed for both sellers and buyers, Stellar allows sellers to effortlessly recoup investments on unusable bookings. Sellers simply provide reservation details, and Stellar handles the rest, curating content to attract buyers. About Stars Align Foundation The Stars Align Foundation is a charitable organization committed to supporting initiatives focused on children's well-being, women's rights, racial equality, and environmental sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and impactful programs, the foundation works to create positive change and make a difference in communities around the world. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612712839/en/

