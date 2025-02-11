TMCnet News
New Publication Reviewing Percutaneous PNS in the Management of Chronic Pain Highlights Consistent, Sustained Relief of Pain Across Multiple Targets
CLEVELAND, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR® Therapeutics, a leader in the use of peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) to address different types of pain throughout the body, announced the publication of a review of prospective studies evaluating the impact on chronic pain following percutaneous PNS treatment. Published in Pain Management, the review identified studies evaluating PNS treatment for three primary treatment applications: low back pain, shoulder pain, and neuropathic pain. Studies included in the review all utilized treatment with short-term percutaneous PNS for up to 60 days with leads placed to target participants’ specific pain.
Key takeaways from the publication included:
“The studies and data evaluating the impat of PNS on chronic pain were clear in demonstrating the potential of PNS to provide durable, sustained relief for patients,” said Dr. Scott Pritzlaff, M.D., author, Associate Professor, Division of Pain Medicine University of California-Davis School of Medicine and SPR consultant. “This short-term, nonopioid treatment approach with a strong safety profile and positive results offers physicians and patients an option to consider before requiring a permanent implant to address chronic pain.”
“Chronic pain remains a significant challenge for millions of Americans, impacting their quality of life, productivity, and ability to function and the utilization of PNS treatment offers a pathway to better outcomes for many,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO and Founder of SPR Therapeutics. “This publication builds upon our extensive clinical library and real-world evidence which has demonstrated exemplary consistency in reducing pain. We continue to see long-lasting pain relief following just a 60-day treatment period.”
About the SPRINT PNS System
The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.
Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.
For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.
About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com.
