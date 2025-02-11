[June 11, 2024] New Velocity Logistics Center Enables AVI Systems to Deliver Scalable AV Solutions for the Modern Workplace Tweet

AVI Systems, the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator, today announced the official opening of its new Velocity Logistics Center (VLC) in Flower Mound, Texas. The 40,000-sq.-ft. employee and customer experience center serves as a new national distribution facility for AVI's family of Velocity Solutions. "We're eliminating complexity and frustration that is often associated with professional audiovisual solutions," said Zach Valigura, Vice President of Integration and Delivery at AVI Systems. "Modern workplace demands mean operating with speed and scaling to meet the needs of each customer. By applying standards, certifying solutions, and managing inventory and operations with a manufacturing mindset, our industry-first VLC enables AVI Systems to deliver on customer expectations like never before." The VLC streamlines the entire ordering and deployment process, offering a factory-like approach to assembly, testing, logistics planning and installation. This approach ensures consistent quality and speed from order to deployment. The VLC has been designed for companies who have frustrations with the amount of time it takes to quote and deliver more simple repeatable systems in the AV industry. For example, the center recently configured, tested, deployed and installed more than 100 meeting room systems for a Fortune 250 company, completing the entire project in less than four weeks. Customers can choose from pre-configured Velocity Certified solutions ranging from meeting room and workspace solutions to digital signage. At-the-ready Velocity designs are created using best practices for the modern workplace and offer optional features customers can add, based on their unique needs. In addition, Velocity certification can be completed sing a customer's unique standards, allowing systems to be available on-demand with consistent pricing. Solutions include:



Velocity Meeting Spaces Each design features enhanced meeting room experiences that easily integrate with existing infrastructure for simple installation. Options include Velocity Classic and Signature meeting rooms for huddle, small, medium and large conference rooms. Systems can be mounted to meeting room walls or users can select from an array of stands to support single or dual displays. Velocity Signature Meeting Rooms now support both Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Velocity Workspace Solutions These workspace solutions are designed to remove the friction employees experience when transitioning between the home office and the workplace. Velocity Workspace Solutions supports a seamless user experience, making it easy to identify flexible workspaces through a media-rich reservation experience. Matching home and office technologies enhances productivity. Velocity Signage AVI's comprehensive line of digital signage solutions are ideal for corporate lobbies and reception areas where people need assistance in the modern workplace. These solutions also help employees identify workspaces and meeting rooms and navigate unfamiliar environments. AVI Systems provides customizable templates for organizations to incorporate including templates for menu boards in cafeterias, wayfinding systems, and reception area displays. These solutions integrate with databases and third-party apps to keep information fresh and relevant. "With certified solutions for the modern workplace and the new Velocity Logistics Center managing onboarding and delivery, AVI is prepared to assist any organization with large-scale deployments," said Keith Yandell, Vice President of Innovation. "Our customers have spoken, and we listened. AVI has broadened the Velocity portfolio, now extending beyond the meeting room. We also built a mechanism to certify customer standards. We are truly Enterprise Grade - solutions that work every time, free of unnecessary complexity." For more information about AVI Systems and its Velocity solutions, visit www.avisystems.com. ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS AVI Systems is the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator with 34 locations in the United States, and the ability to do business nearly anywhere in the world. Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. The solutions AVI designs and supports help accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611767909/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]