New Global Survey Finds Enterprises Lack Direction and Training for Workers on the Use of GenAI Tools

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today published its annual Global Knowledge Worker Survey that uncovers how employees are using generative AI (GenAI), the shortcomings and risks of the technology, and the opportunity for combining GenAI with business automation.
The report-which is based on a survey of more than 9,000 workers from around the world-revealed that employees who use GenAI tools are saving more time in their workdays. However, those using both GenAI and business automation together achieve substantially more significant benefits.
While GenAI promises to revolutionize operations across industries, there is a lack of enterprise direction and training on the technology, leading to mistrust across global workforces. Currently, less than half (45%) of workers have been offered training or guidelines on how to use GenAI. Similarly, only 44% of employees think that GenAI has the context needed from their business's data to support processes and drive value-though this number increases to 85% when employees use GenAI and business automation together.
Other key findings from this year's report:
The UiPath survey also uncovered that employees are feeling more burnout than ever before, with almost a third (32%) of respondents feeling extremely or very burnt out-compared to 29% of employees last year. GenAI presents an opportunity to alleviate the burdensome tasks that contribute to this issue; however, GenAI deployments will only be successful if workers are trained.
To view the full findings of the report, download the complete 2024 UiPath Global Knowledge Worker Survey here.
Methodology
In partnership with Researchscape, UiPath conducted this research via an online survey that was fielded in March-April 2024. There were 9,047 respondents to the survey from nine countries: the United States, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
